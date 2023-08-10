Edgewood Academy rising senior Gabe LeMaster made his mark across AISA last year, and now he’s ready for one final ride in the green and gold.
LeMaster, who is the Wildcats’ leading returner this year, was named the 2022 Elmore County Two-Way Player of the Year last season after shining all over the field.
He followed up last year’s impressive football season by helping the boys basketball team to a state championship and running track. Now with just over a week until Edgewood opens the season on the road against Fort Dale on Aug. 18, LeMaster is back to the sport he really loves.
“Football really is my life right now,” LeMaster said. “I live and breathe football and I’ve been waiting impatiently to get back on the field. Even when I was playing basketball and running track, I was always thinking about football and trying to get back on the field. I love everything about it, especially the physicality and just tackling people. It feels so great to be back out here.”
LeMaster played a multitude of positions last year, mainly focusing on running back, wide receiver, cornerback and safety.
He stood out in every position.
At running back, he rushed 115 times for 619 yards and three touchdowns. At receiver, he had 24 catches for 594 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, he started the season at corner then transitioned to safety.
Playing at safety, he recorded a county-high six interceptions while breaking up 10 passes and recording 72 tackles and five tackles for loss.
The mid-season move to safety proved to be quite beneficial for the Wildcats, as he helped hold three of Edgewood’s final six opponents to under 12 points. Edgewood went 6-6 and reached the semifinals of the AISA Class AA playoffs after upsetting Banks, 14-7, in the quarterfinals.
Banks had previously scored 47 points on Edgewood in the regular season when LeMaster was playing corner.
After proving they can win the big games late last season, LeMaster’s goals are higher.
“The big goal is always going to be to try and win a state championship,” LeMaster said. “For a personal goal, I just really want to get more yards and more tackles than I did last year. Really, I just want to be better than I was.”
Edgewood’s quest of playing for a state championship will begin one week earlier this season. Edgewood opens the season a week earlier than any other team in the county. But Wildcat coach Chad Michael set up the schedule that way so he can have a bye week during the middle of the season and be well rested for the team’s final stretch.
The negative of scheduling the early week is Edgewood has one less week of practice than some other teams across the state. The Wildcats started practice July 31, which in total gives them 14 weekday practices before their first game.
In that time, Edgewood will look to get its new starters up to speed, including quarterback Ethan Evans.
The first-year quarterback will start for the Wildcats this year. While he’s been with the team all summer during workouts and 7-on-7s, he has no game experience playing the position.
While the team does have less time, LeMaster isn’t worried too much about the situation. He knows his team is getting out every day and practicing as hard as possible.
“It’s definitely harder when you have a week less than normal,” LeMaster said. “You have to fill in one week with two weeks worth of practices, so you have to have the mindset and be ready to get to work when you get out here. We aren’t playing around when we get out here and we’re just trying to get better every single day.”