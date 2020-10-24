Edgewood and Crenshaw Christian each turned the ball over on their opening possessions.
The Wildcats kept giving the ball away and their six turnovers paced a 35-17 loss to the Cougars on homecoming night in Elmore.
Edgewood (6-3) lost three fumbles in the first half and threw three interceptions in the second half, allowing 21 points off its turnovers.
“They physically beat us tonight,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “We said we had to match their physicality and we didn’t do that. We turned it over and you can’t win games like that.”
The Wildcats got interceptions by Alex Johnson and Carson Peevy, respectively, then Mitchell Boyd’s 34-yard touchdown run gave Edgewood a 7-0 lead with 6:14 left in the opening quarter.
Edgewood took a 10-6 lead after a 35-yard field goal from Sam Williams but sandwiched two crucial lost fumbles to trail 19-10 at halftime.
Johnson added a 1-yard touchdown run with 9:12 left in the third quarter, but Wildcat quarterback Austin Champion threw interceptions on each of the final three possessions.
The Cougars (7-2) got on the board with a 17-yard run from Christian Hollaway and a 34-yard run by Demetric Toney for a 13-10 lead in the second. After the third Wildcat fumble, Hollaway scored from 18 yards out for a 19-10 halftime lead.
It took two plays following the second-half kickoff for Crenshaw Christian to put the game out of reach. Toney hit Gage Messick on a 70-yard touchdown pass for 27-10 Cougar lead with 11:00 left in the third quarter.
Crenshaw Christian, the AISA Class A Region 1 champions, finished with 327 total yards with 206 coming on the ground.
Toney threw for 121 yards on five completions and ran for 92 yards on 11 attempts. Hollaway rushed for 91 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Messick, Logan Owens and Jack Dillon Hewitt each had interceptions.
Edgewood finished with 285 total yards. Johnson completed 5 of 7 passes for 78 yards and rushed for 56 on 11 attempts. Boyd rushed for 93 yards on 12 carries. Bradley Boone caught four passes for 59 yards.
There was more bad news for Edgewood on Friday as Macon-East’s 56-12 win over Springwood knocked the Wildcats down to the third seed from AISA Class AA Region 1 and will play at Patrician in the first round of the playoffs.
Edgewood will host Wilcox Academy next week in the season finale.
“We have to work on ourselves to get ready for Patrician,” Michael said. “They’re going to line up and run the ball and we have to find a way to stop it. We need to get back to work.”