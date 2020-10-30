In Edgewood’s last two appearances in the AISA-AA volleyball tournament, the final match provided plenty of unexpected twists. However, in a year full of surprises everywhere else, the Wildcats remained the constant on the court and they did not leave room for any drama this time around as Edgewood needed just three sets to claim its second straight state title and fourth in the last five years.
After taking the first two sets in style, Edgewood scored the first five points of the third and never looked back as it defeated Chambers, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19. The Wildcats finished the postseason without dropping a set in five matches.
“It feels good to play well at the end of the season,” Edgewood coach David DeLozier said. “That’s what you’re always shooting for. The whole year, it was about this being the standard. We are Edgewood and we want to hold that standard and keep it going. We came in here and really showed up.”
Edgewood got its top hitters going early and often in the first set, helping the Wildcats show why they were the favorites entering the day. Kills from Karlee Mainor and Faith Wheat built the lead to 20-11, forcing Chambers to take its second timeout of the set.
After the break, Edgewood’s hitters were not called upon for the rest of the set as Baileigh Seale took over from the service line. She finished the set with four aces in the final five points.
“It definitely sets the tone for the match,” DeLozier said. “When we’re expecting to win and when we believe we’re the better team, that helped carry us when we hit a little lull in the second set. Getting that first one really helped us set that tone.”
The service line was one of the only weak areas for the Wildcats during the region tournament but DeLozier was never worried and his players rebounded exactly as he expected them to. Edgewood finished with nine aces as a team and Seale was leading the way with six of her own. Mainor had the team’s final ace of the day, finishing off the match and the title on the final point.
“I believe in aggressive serving,” DeLozier said. “We want to establish the point on our own terms or score from the serve. I think that made it a lot easier for us.”
Sydney Johnson led the attack at the net, finishing with a perfect attack percentage as she recorded 13 kills on 13 swings. Wheat and Haylee Brown each finished with five kills while Emma Weldon was the main facilitator, finishing with 18 assists.
“Our team goes as our ball control goes,” DeLozier said. “When we get a good first touch, our setters can put the ball in a better spot for our hitters and we have good hitters so we want them to get a chance to take a rip at it.”
With the Wildcats leading 20-13 in the third set, DeLozier took his first timeout of the match and left his five seniors – Brown, Johnson, Wheat, Macy Adams and Sadie Thompson – on the court during the break as the large group of Edgewood fans gave a standing ovation to the group.
“Sometimes, I think we take for granted the moments that we have together,” DeLozier said. “This is a game and we’re a family so we want to take any time we can to recognize those who have been here and contributed the way they have. We had a cushion so to get to recognize on a stage like this when all the fans are here was really nice.”
Wheat, Brown and Johnson were all named to the all-tournament team.