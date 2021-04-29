Edgewood baseball responded well facing elimination after a slight collapse Thursday.
Following an 8-6 loss in a game it once led 5-2, the Wildcats responded with a 17-5 six-inning dismantling of Escambia Academy to force a decisive game three with a spot in the AISA baseball final four on the line.
“I think having that long period off — they played the first round, we had a first-round bye, we had to sit out the first two weeks,” Edgewood head coach Justin Jones said. “The first game was just us getting back into it. The second game is what we can really do.”
Edgewood catcher Alex Johnson batted in eight runs across the two games, starting game two on the mound and picking up a win.
Back-to-back doubles by Johnson and pitcher Connor Bailey, who started game one pitching for the Wildcats, put Edgewood ahead 2-1 in the first contest.
The team would add three more runs across the next three innings to go ahead 5-2 entering the sixth inning.
Escambia grabbed three runs off a double and a triple in the sixth to even the score at 5-5, then loaded the bases with one out trailing 6-5 in the seventh.
The Wildcats threw away a pickoff attempt to third a few pitches before a would-be double-play ball. The Cougars tacked on two more runs to solidify an 8-6 edge that proved the final score.
“We beat ourselves again,” Jones said after game one. “Error to lead off an inning, get a guy on second base, two deep shots that had a chance to be caught but we played them shallow. That’s just how it works. Sometimes you get beat, sometimes you beat yourself.”
Edgewood scored at least one run in every inning of game two.
Its two largest outbursts were in the sixth and seventh inning, in which the Wildcats scored five times apiece. Johnson hit a bases-clearing triple with the bases loaded and scored on an errant throw to third base, second baseman Mitchell Boyd doubled home a run as well.
Johnson pitched five innings and allowed three earned runs with 11 strikeouts.
With the game two victory, Jones said he feels confident in his team’s chances to advance because it has a wealth of pitchers available for Friday. Escambia burned through its two best hurlers.
“I just told the guys over there, ‘We’ve got eight arms that have performed for us all year, we’ve got two guys that can’t go,’” Jones said. “Connor and Alex, they threw over their limit, they can’t go tomorrow, but everybody else is under their pitch counts and ready to go. It makes you feel better as a coach going into that third game knowing I’ve got arm, after arm, after arm.”
The Wildcats and Cougars will fight for a spot in the state semifinals at 4 p.m. Friday.