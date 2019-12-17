The Edgewood varsity basketball teams made things look easy on both sides of the court Tuesday night as they eased to a sweep against Crenshaw for the second time this season.
The girls team (5-3) opened the night with a 49-13 victory as the defense set a new season low for points allowed. Lindsey Brown led the offense with 18 points and two assists while contributing three steals to the defensive effort in just three quarters on the court.
Emma Weldon stuffed the stat sheet, leading the team with four steals to go along with five points, four rebounds and three assists. The Wildcats finished with 19 steals as a team, most of them leading to easy buckets to help Edgewood pull away.
The boys team (4-4) used a similar formula, totaling 15 steals and holding Crenshaw to just three points in the second half as the Wildcats won 56-13. Leading scorer Robert Stewart was out with a minor ankle injury but Austin Patrick stepped up in his absence, leading the offense with 14 points to go along with three rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Caleb Justiss was the only other Wildcat to reach double figures and he nearly grabbed a double-double, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds. Kaleb Varner led the team with five assists to go with his six points and two steals.
Pick up a copy of the Dec. 24 edition of The Herald to read full stories from the victories including features on the contributions from Brown and Patrick.