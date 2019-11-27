Despite the same bitter end to the season, the Edgewood football team is focused on the fact it took another step by winning nine games for the first time since 2015. Edgewood battled through some key injuries and a difficult schedule to finish 9-3 behind an explosive offense.
“I felt like the kids have done a good job in sustaining the success they built in Year 1,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “It’s always harder to sustain success than it is to have instant success. To take what they did the first year, maintain that and add a win to it was a big step in the right direction.”
The Wildcats averaged 35.9 points per game, a full touchdown more than they did in last year’s 8-4 season. After losing all-state running back Kolby Potts to a transfer, Edgewood needed to find a new go-to player but many of the players it turned to missed time because of injuries.
Trey Killingsworth was expected to be a key part to the backfield before going out with a knee injury in the season opener. Mitchell Boyd took over as the lead back and had multiple big games for the Wildcats, including a 212-yard, three-touchdown performance against Morgan, before missing some time with a high ankle sprain. Drez Crawford and Blane Guthrie each picked up some of the slack before dealing with some injuries of their own at the end of the season.
“At the beginning of the year, we didn’t really have an identity with our running game,” Free said. “We had an idea but not really an identity. We were definitely banged up but the toughness of those guys to do what they needed to do to get us wins showed the type of work ethic and character of our kids.”
The consistent spot of the offense came from quarterback Alex Johnson who was in his second year as the starter. With the help of receivers Kaleb Varner, Kam Burleson and others, Johnson took a big jump as a junior and led a more balanced attack.
“Alex was our leader on the offensive side for sure,” Free said. “We were able to hit the ground early with more sophisticated things with him being in his second year. I hope we see the same growth pattern from Year 2 to Year 3 and if we do, Alex is going to be a heckuva quarterback.”
One of the biggest offensive performances of the season came on the road in Week 5 when the Wildcats knocked off Macon-East 70-69 in double overtime. The victory pushed Edgewood to No. 4 in AISA in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, its highest spot since 2015.
“It wasn’t just about beating Macon-East, even though that is a big part of it with them being a good AAA football team year in and year out,” Free said. “It was the fact that we were down 14 twice and we kept fighting which is something we have preached since I got here. For them to come off on the good end of a hard-fought game like that, it’s a testimony to the grit of this team.”
Edgewood’s defense allowed just 43 total points in its first five games but never seemed to recover after the Macon-East game. But the level of competition also took a step up in the second half of the season, including playing two top-three opponents.
The biggest losses of the season came to Autauga in the region final and Escambia in the semifinals. Those two teams played for the AISA-AA championship and Free said the Wildcats can use those losses as motivation to where they want as a program.
“Escambia and Autauga are the standard in AA football right now,” Free said. “That’s where you want to be. We just have to continue to use that as motivation to get where we want to be but that doesn’t take away from where we came from in year one. (Having records that are) 8-4 and 9-3 are good football seasons, it doesn’t matter who you are.”