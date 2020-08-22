Friday night’s weather had an effect on several high school football games across the state including Edgewood’s trip to Southern. The two teams were forced into a delay due to lightning but the break could not have come at a better time for the Wildcats.
Trailing by double digits at the break, Edgewood used the delay to its advantage and made the appropriate changes to turn the game around. The Wildcats reeled off three unanswered touchdowns and eventually held off a late charge from Southern to defeat the defending AISA-A state champions, 24-21.
“It showed a lot of heart from our guys,” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “Coming back like that and battling back to find a way to win. (Southern is) a tough and physical team so I’m proud of our guys for the heart they showed tonight.”
When the two teams returning to the field after the weather delay, Edgewood wasted little time gaining control of the game. Alex Johnson found Carson Peevy for an 11-yard touchdown pass to cut into the lead on the first drive back on the field.
The Wildcats (1-0) got the ball back one more time before halftime and Johnson made the most of the opportunity, leading the two-minute drill all the way down the field and capping it with a 14-yard touchdown run. Johnson finished with 75 yards on the ground to go with 249 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
“They were packing the box on us so they were going to force us to throw,” Michael said. “We put it on his shoulders. He battled back and stayed poised.”
Seven different players recorded a reception for the Wildcats with Peevy and Dawson Owens grabbing the touchdowns. Johnson spread the ball out with his 29 attempts through the air but his favorite target was Connor Bailey who finished with 140 yards on four catches.
“Connor is a big-time football player and he made some big catches,” Michael said. “When people give us one on one coverage, we have to take advantage of that.”
Southern (0-1) had its chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter but had two drives fall short of points. Edgewood got a big sack from Joseph Benton on Southern’s final drive before two incompletions brought out victory formation for the Wildcats.
Friday marked Michael’s debut with the Wildcats and he gets to start off his tenure with a 1-0 mark but he made sure to give all the credit to the players.
“It will never be about me, it’ll be about the guys,” Michael said. “I’m proud of them to start the season 1-0.”