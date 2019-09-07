Mitchell Boyd scored three touchdowns in the first half to lead Edgewood to a 41-7 win over Lee-Scott Academy.
The Wildcats broke out to an early lead on the strength of Boyd’s running and the connection between quarterback Alex Johnson and receiver Kaleb Varner. They never looked back.
Johnson completed 10 of 17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. Varner racked up 97 yards on five catches, and added 28-yard rushing score.
But Edgewood coach Darryl Free was less than thrilled with big win.
“I don’t think the scoreboard indicated how well we played,” said Free, noting his Wildcats’ four-touchdown first half obscured some missed assignments and execution problems that will be addressed Monday at practice.
“We made a couple big plays, but Lee-Scott played tough,” Free said. “If you subtract the big play in the first half, that game’s much, much closer than it was.”
Free said there were “too many mental errors all the way across the board, on offense and defense, that we’ve got to fix.”
Edgewood improved to 3-0 on the season. The Warriors fell to 1-2.
Despite the successful start, Free said Edgewood is not letting winning go to its head.
He said they’re having fun “so far, but we talk about all the time, you don’t reflect until it’s all over.”
“That’ll get you in trouble.”
After the Wildcat defense forced Lee-Scott to punt on the opening possession, Boyd and Jackson launched an eight-play 51-yard touchdown drive that Boyd capped with a one-yard dive. Robert Stewart split the uprights on the first of a 5-of-6 performance on point-after attempts.
As the Warriors tried to respond, Blaine Guthrie and the Wildcats defense held fast. Guthrie’s sack near midfield put an end to the effort. He finished the game with eight tackles.
In the second quarter, Boyd found the end zone from 5 yards out.
After Lee-Scott’s Mailon Reese exploded for a 51-yard score, the Wildcats found themselves in a two-touchdown game, with the ball on the 48. But as Johnson took the first-down snap, he saw Varner streaking well behind the defense. The pass dropped into Varner’s arms in stride and the Cats were on the board again.
Boyd’s third touchdown came midway through the second quarter, as the ball squirted loose from a Warrior runner, and Boyd picked it up with only 32 yards of daylight in front of him. Stewart would again convert the touchdown.
J.T. Brazell grabbed another fumble, and Carson Peevy snagged an interception late in the half. But with time running short, the scoring effort stalled a yard short.
Varner got things started in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown from 28 yards out. Then senior Clay Williams’ fumble recovery set up the Cats final scoring drive of the night.
After Boyd, Johnson and Varner took Edgewood inside of the Warrior 20, senior linebacker Issac Gordy was given the chance for a “big-boy touchdown,” as his teammates cheered.
Gordy grabbed a 14-yard gain but came up just short. But on the next play, he rumbled into the end zone.