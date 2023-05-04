The Edgewood Academy softball started the AISA Class AA State Softball Tournament with a big win on Thursday.
The No. 3-seed Wildcats beat No. 2-seed Patrician Academy, 10-5, behind an explosive offense. Edgewood scored 10 runs on 16 total hits and took advantage of two Patrician errors.
Catcher Lindsey Brown, first baseman Madison Martin, and pitcher Lily Stubbs each tallied three hits as the three combined for five RBIs.
Centerfielder Avery White added two hits and two RBIs, while Anna Guillot had two hits and two RBIs on a big inside-the-park home run in the third inning.
Edgewood did all of its damage in the first three innings and led 10-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth. Patrician then cut the lead in half with five runs on five hits and an error.
Following that inning, however, Stubbs allowed only two hits in the remaining four innings while striking out five batters.
Edgewood advances to the winner's bracket and will face No. 1-seed Hooper Academy at 4 p.m. on Thursday.