The Edgewood Academy volleyball team is well known across the AISA, but the four-time defending champs got their chance to prove themselves against public schools this week.
The Wildcats traveled to Tuscaloosa to take place in a team camp held at the University of Alabama. The camp included multiple drills against other teams on the first day then the camp was capped off with six matches against opposing schools.
Edgewood went 4-2 in its six matches against Class 6A and 7A teams from Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
“I think people joke about our league a lot, but I’ve been around AISA for a while now and the good AISA teams can compete with the AHSAA,” Wildcat head coach Brad Starks said. “To have the opportunity to go against bigger schools with nine or ten times as many students as us and not only compete, but to beat them, was fun.”
Edgewood took down some impressive opponents during the camp.
The Wildcats’ four wins came against Class 6A Wetumpka, Class 7A Smiths Station, Class 3A Cottage Hill Christian and Class 1A Social Circle (Georgia). The four wins came when Edgewood was at full strength.
The two losses came after one of its top players left for another camp. The two losses came to Oakland (Tennessee) and Class 6A Lafayette (Mississippi).
Edgewood had previously beaten Lafayette during drills on Day 1, and Starks said the Commodores from Mississippi got their revenge on the final day.
Despite taking two losses, Starks liked what he saw from his team in its first game action under the first-year coach.
“They’re pretty impressive and they’re definitely fun to watch,” Starks said. “They really get after it and they have a lot of knowledge about the game. I was definitely impressed.”
When the team wasn’t doing drills or playing in matches, they were able to just hang out and get closer as a team.
Most of Edgewood’s team has been playing together for multiple years, but there are a few new faces on the team this year as players have transferred in.
For Starks, having his team just spend time together, away from home, for 2 ½ days was one of the most important parts of the camp to him as he saw his team grow closer.
“These girls are just as fun off the court as they are on the court,” Starks said. “One of our things is we just want to be in a situation where they love to play together and with each other.”
Edgewood is now done traveling for team camps for the summer.
Like they did last year, the Wildcats will host individual college and premier coaches over the next few weeks to help the team with specialized skills. Other than that, the Wildcats could possibly scrimmage a team or two but are gearing up for the fall season.
Edgewood will play in a scrimmage at Macon-East Academy on Aug. 12 then the regular season begins the following weekend. When the regular season does begin, Edgewood will look to continue its dynasty.
The Wildcats have won four-straight state championships and six of the last seven. Led by Alabama commit Lindsey Brown, the Wildcats are looking to continue their impressive run.
“That camp is the last thing for us, and now we’re making the push to the regular season,” Starks said.