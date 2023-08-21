The Wildcats started the 2023 season exactly how the last four have ended - with a trophy in hand.
Edgewood Academy’s volleyball team hit the road this weekend and claimed the Glenwood Varsity Tournament championship. The tournament featured four of the top six ranked teams in the AISA preseason polls, and the No. 1-ranked Wildcats went 6-0 on the day and dropped only one set.
In the championship match, No. 1 Edgewood took down No. 2 Glenwood, 2-0 (26-24, 25-13).
“We wanted to play to the same standard that we played to in our jamboree last weekend,” first-year head coach Brad Starks said. “We want to play fast and with an energy that is higher than everyone else’s. I thought we did that for the vast majority of the day and we were fortunate enough to be successful.”
Edgewood has now won two tournament championships already this season, despite the first one officially being a jamboree. The Wildcats won the Macon East jamboree and only dropped one set in their first five games.
It was the same way this weekend at Glenwood. The Wildcats swept through their four pool play games, then faced Evangel Christian in the semifinals. Edgewood took the first set, then dropped the second set after what Starks called a “lack of focus” over a seven-point stretch.
Despite dropping a close set, the Wildcats came back and took care of business in the final.
In the championship game against Glenwood, the two teams went back-and-forth with Edgewood leading most of the match. After taking a hard-fought 26-24 win in Set 1, Edgewood cruised in the second set and took home the trophy.
Overall this season, Edgewood has defeated No. 2 Glenwood twice, No. 3 Macon East twice, No. 5 Hooper twice, and No. 6 Lee-Scott once.
“Glenwood was really pumped up that first game,” Starks said. “They cut it close, but we made enough plays to close it out and it must’ve taken the wind out of them because we had a pretty nice set in the second set. They came out swinging and we answered and fortunately held on.”
Edgewood’s dynasty has been known for years, and the 2023 season could be its best season yet. The Wildcats have a stellar senior class led by Alabama commit Lindsey Brown, who is serving as the team’s top setter and outside hitter.
She is joined by three other talented seniors however with middle hitter Madison Martin, libero Katelynn Shaner and defensive specialist Olivia Carlin.
All four girls have the potential to play college volleyball, and they all play different positions on the court so there is no stepping on each other’s toes. They just go out on the floor together and handle business.
“It’s pretty unbelievable how good they are,” Starks said. “All four of them are just incredibly solid and they’re so knowledgeable. For a senior class, top to bottom, they all do something different and they’re all very talented. It’s nice that when I came in, I didn’t have to worry about playing or not playing my seniors because they’re four of the best players we have.”
Not to be outdone by her senior counterparts, junior Avery White showed out in the Glenwood Tournament this weekend.
The setter and outside hitter is much like Brown with her versatility, but is just a year younger. She showed her range in five games this weekend. During that span, she recorded 16 assists, 11 kills and an impressive 11 aces. Her play earned her the Edgewood Player of the Week honor.
“Avery is just an outstanding athlete,” Starks said. “She has an effortless kind of grace about her. Everything she does is extremely fluid and smooth. She gets high above the net, she can pass, she can swing, and she can run the offense. She’s starting to come into her own in terms of understanding her abilities and we saw a lot of that this weekend.”