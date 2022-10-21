Edgewood Academy looks nothing like the team that started its year 0-2, and lost four of its first six.
The Wildcats have turned the corner in the best way possible, winning their third straight game with a 31-12 victory over Lakeside on Thursday.
“This is huge for us,” said head coach Chad Michael. “We have won three in a row before the playoffs and that is huge for our momentum moving forward.”
Senior Austin Champion got things going early for Edgewood, connecting with Tyler Winn for a 42-yard score.
Less than 30 seconds later, Gabe LeMaster snagged his fourth interception in the past two games, and ran it back for a score.
Just over four minutes into the contest, Edgewood was up 13-0, a score that could have already won them the game.
Champion had other plans however, tossing three more touchdowns before his night was over. All in, Champion threw for 159 yards on 10-14 passing and led the team in rushing with 67 total yards.
“You cannot say enough about him,” Michael said of Champion. “He is such a good leader. He never gets rattled. He knows where to go with the football. He is playing his football right now and I hope it carries over in the next few weeks.”
Defensively, LeMaster has been wild in his past two outings. His coach said the junior’s transition from corner to safety has done wonders for his field vision and is key for his juiced up interception numbers.
“He is just really smart,” Michael said. “He reads the ball so well. He can now see the whole field. He has such great vision and he knows where to be. The ball has just found his hands the past few games.”
LeMaster and his defense were a huge part of Thursday’s victory. The Wildcats held Lakeside to only six completed passes and three for 10 on third downs. The Edgewood starting defense only gave up one touchdown.
“We swarmed to the ball last night,” Michael said. “We stacked the box, our defensive line played well again. We stopped the run and forced them to throw the football.”
Things have been trending the right direction recently for Michael’s team, a complete 180 from the beginning of the year. The coach said that the attitude and preparation of his team changed, and its result is wins on the field.
“Our preparation has been so much better,” Michael said. “In practice, we have been a lot more focused on what we are doing. At the beginning of the year, we were playing well, but we were not playing consistently. Now, we are just more consistent throughout the entire game.”
Next up for Edgewood is potentially the toughest game of the season, against undefeated Lee-Scott Academy. Edgewood has already clinched a playoff berth, and Lee-Scott is not a must-win game, but Michael still wants his team to compete.
“They are probably the best team in AISA, and that is going to be a tough challenge for us,” Michael said. “We are going to prepare, going to compete, and see what happens. But our main focus right now is getting ready for that first round of the playoffs.”