In a football season dominated by COVID-19, it is not unusual for a game to be canceled at the last minute but a new factor is at play this week, affecting several schools across the state including one here in Elmore County. Edgewood has canceled its home game against Wilcox which was scheduled for Friday night due to damage on campus caused by Hurricane Zeta, Edgewood headmaster Jay Adams confirmed Friday afternoon.
The school is still without power as of 12:30 p.m. Friday due to a major power line being down near the football stadium. Adams said there was no way to get it fixed in time for Friday's game but the coaching staff and administration began working on finding alternate ways to get the game played. However, the decision was made to cancel the game after learning of the issues players and coaches from Wilcox are dealing with in the aftermath of the storm.
The Wildcats (6-3) were slated to host Wilcox for their regular season finale and what was likely going to be their final home game of the year. This is the third game on Edgewood's schedule to be canceled this season.
"I'm mostly disappointed for our seniors," Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. "They have been through so much and this is their last chance to play on that field one more time so I hate it for them to not get that opportunity."
Edgewood will return to play next week when it travels to No. 5 Patrician for the first round of the playoffs.
"It's been one of those years," Michael said. "If you said at the beginning of the season we'd still be playing right now, a lot of people would have said you're crazy. We're just excited to get a chance to play again. We're going to go and prepare and hopefully we can go play another week."