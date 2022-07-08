After leading the Edgewood girls basketball team to the first state championship in school history, head coach Jason Fisher is headed to his alma mater.
Fisher, a 1998 graduate of Prattville high school, accepted his dream job as the head boys basketball coach at Prattville last week.
He leaves Edgewood after three years as the girls head basketball coach and one state championship in 2022.
Since being approved by the board on June 30, he has already made multiple trips to the school and been doing walkthroughs with the school and his duties as head coach. He’s hit the ground running and is already scheduling meeting with parents.
“I couldn’t turn down the job,” Fisher said. “It’s always been a dream of mine. Since the day I walked in that gym as a freshman in 1994, I told myself that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a basketball coach at this school and told my self that one day it’ll happen. That day actually came now.”
Fisher has spent the last three seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Edgewood, and he’s brought the most success the school has ever seen in the sport.
The Wildcats have had some success since Fisher has taken over, but the 2021-2022 season was a different story. Edgewood Academy finished the year 23-6 and claimed the first basketball state championship in school history.
Edgewood went undefeated in area play and won 19 of its last 21 games to end the season.
“I’ve always told myself when I became a head coach that I would leave the program better than I found it, “It was harder to let go because I know all of the talent that Edgewood has coming back, but I knew for me to grow in the profession of coaching and advance my career, I had to take a leap of faith and grow in my profession and not just stay where I’m comfortable.”
Fisher will be switching over to coaching boys now, but he’s had experience coaching boys before as well. He was the head JV boys coach at Edgewood, and he helped with the varsity squad.
The boys team he is taking over hasn’t had the most success in recent years, especially when it comes to area play. Prattville has won only 14 combined games over the last two seasons, and they’ve won only two area games during that span.
In 2020-2021, the Lions went 2-17 and 1-5 in area play. This past season, the team saw improvement and went 12-10, but still only won one game in area play as they went 1-6 in Class 7A, Area 3.
Prattville graduated only three seniors, and they return some key pieces of the offense and defense to Fisher’s first squad.
“I want to change the mentality and change the culture,” Fisher said. “I want people to pull up and be upset that they have to play us tonight. I want us to be competitive, and these boys want to win. We have some talent here, from high school all the way to junior high. We have some good players coming back.