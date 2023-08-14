Nathan Rourke has put the NFL on notice.
In the fourth quarter of the Jacksonville Jaguars preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, Rourke made a play that will be difficult to top this preseason.
It was third-and-16 at the Dallas 21-yard line in the fourth quarter when Rourke’s elusiveness was displayed to the entire NFL.
As Rourke stepped back like normal, ready to pass the ball, Cowboys linebacker Durrell Johnson blitzed and flushed Rourke from the pocket. As he turned left to evade Johnson, he landed right in the grasp of defensive tackle Chauncey Golston.
He instantly ducked, and escaped both Golston and Johnson but evaded directly into another defender - this time defensive end Ben Banogu.
As Banogu wrapped up Rourke around the waist and looked to sack the quarterback, Rourke was able to set his feet just enough to get a pass off as he was dragged to the ground.
His pass didn’t look like it was thrown by someone who was in the middle of being tackled.
His pass was seemingly perfect as it landed in Qadree Ollison’s hands in stride in the endzone for what ended up being the game-winning touchdown pass.
His play instantly landed on social media where he was praised by media members and NFL players such as two-time Superbowl winner Patrick Mahomes, known for his evasiness in the pocket.
“That was Nasty!!!” Mahomes said in a tweet.
While Rourke’s highlight play stole the show, his overall performance is not to be overlooked. Rourke led the Jaguars for the entirety of the second half as he led the team to two touchdowns and a win.
The current third-string quarterback completed 9 of 17 passes in the game for 153 yards and a touchdown. Rourke, who has always been known for his mobility, added 20 yards and a rushing touchdown on six carries. He scored on a four-yard run.
The toughness and poise in the pocket, with a couple of guys on him … to make that throw … I haven’t seen many plays like that even in a preseason game,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “He did a nice job leading that group in the second half. He had a really good second half.”
Rourke, who most recently played in the Canadian Football League and set CFL records for his passing accuracy, signed with the Jaguars in January of this season.
He is currently slated as the third-string quarterback behind starter Trevor Lawrence and back-up CJ Beathard, but could potentially move up if he continues playing the way he played on Saturday afternoon.
For now, however, Rourke is just going back to work.
“It’s fun to be out there,” Rourke said. “You get to show them what you got that you can’t really do with the plays in practice. It’s a good stepping point that we will continue to build on.”
Rourke was the starting quarterback for Edgewood Academy back in 2015, and he led the Wildcats to their sixth-consecutive state championship in his one season. He also led the state of Alabama with 59 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He passed for 3,768 yards and completed 75% of his passes.
After signing with a junior college, he went on to spend three years at Ohio University. There, he set program records in total touchdowns (111), total offensive yards (10,091) and rushing touchdowns (49).
After not getting selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, he was selected by the BC Lions in the CFL and became the first quarterback selected in the first 15 picks of the CFL since Jesse Palmer was selected in 2001.
In 2022, he set a CFL record with a 78.7% completion rate while passing for 25 touchdowns and 3,349 yards. That was despite only playing in 10 games and missing eight due to injury. He was named the Most Outstanding Canadian for his play, becoming only the third quarterback to win the award.