Tallassee’s rushing attack was at full speed as the Tigers continued their win streak to end the regular season.
Tallassee ran past Holtville, 35-7, in a non-region matchup to end the regular season for both teams. The Tigers (6-4) rushed for 405 yards as they won their fourth consecutive game.
Holtville, lost its fourth consecutive game and fell to 3-7 on the year, was held to only 43 rushing yards and 165 total yards in the matchup.
“In the second half, we started doing some different things with the rushing attack,” Tallassee coach Mike Battles said. “In the first half, we started moving it quickly but kept shooting ourselves in the foot with a penalty or just not doing good on first downs. Our offense isn’t designed for 2nd-and-9. We want to move the ball three to four yards a play.”
Tallassee got the scoring started on its second drive of the game. After DJ Leonard moved the ball out of the wildcat formation 35 yards, quarterback Tyler Ellis finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up, 7-0.
Ellis struck again in the second quarter. After a Holtville roughing the punter penalty was called, Ellis ran 42 yards to set up a 1st-and-goal, and he punched in a 6-yard touchdown run just two plays later.
Ellis scored a third touchdown in the fourth quarter to wrap up his night. He finished the night with 24 carries for 174 yards and three touchdowns.
“Tyler is tough,” Battles said. “He’s a winner and he’s one when all else fails, we can get him the ball and he’s going to get it taken care of. It’s good to have him. He’s been in our program for six years and we know who we can go to if we need a first down.”
Down 14-0, Holtville was able to cut into the lead before the first half ended, but the lone touchdown was all the Bulldogs could muster.
Quarterback Keiland Baker found Aidan Perry wide open for a 15-yard touchdown pass in the end zone to make the score 14-7 before the half. Baker and Perry had a good connection all night as they had six catches for 67 yards and the touchdown.
The second half was all Tallassee. Cade Everson scored on a 5-yard run, Ellis scored on a 22-yard run, and DJ Leonard scored on a 67-yard run.
Leonard finished the game with 15 carries for 163 yards and the touchdown. Iverson added 68 yards.
Both teams have already clinched playoff berths. Tallassee will travel to Selma next week for the first round while Holtville will head to Central of Clay County.