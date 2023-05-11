Both Elmore County and Tallassee went 2-0 to start their regional tournament run. Now, both teams will meet one another in the regional championship. The winner of the game will get an automatic bid to Oxford, while the loser will have to play in the losers bracket championship to get a bid. First pitch is set for 9 a.m.
This is how each team got here:
Elmore County:
The Lady Panthers started their day off strong with a 3-1 win over John Carroll Catholic.
The squad took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first after Ashtyn Pannell hit a double to score a runner, followed by Pannell scoring herself on an error during the next at bat.
Pannell later went on to hit a solo homer in the fifth, securing her team the win.
“At this stage, it is all about winning,” said coach Mike Segrest.
Pannell had two of her team’s three total hits during the game, with the lone other hit coming from Hailey O’Brien.
Lalah Culpepper got the Game 1 win on the bump, going the distance while only allowing one hit and striking out eight.
In Game 2, Elmore County earned another close victory, defeating Demopolis 2-1.
Things started out shaky as O’Brien walked in a run, one of six total walks, to put Demopolis up 1-0 through an inning.
But in the third, the booming bat of Pannell crushed another homer to tie it.
In the fifth, Anna Catherine Segret hit a sac-fly that scored the run that put Elmore County in the championship game.
O’Brien settled in after that first inning, and only allowed three hits. She also struck out a dozen batters.
“I have been harping all season about mental toughness, and doing the right things at the right time, and we did that today,” Segrest said. “We got outstanding pitching, got a couple key hits when we needed them. We live to fight another day.”
Tallassee:
Tallassee also started its day off with a statement win, but by a much wider margin than Elmore County.
The Lady Tigers sent Ramsay straight to the losers bracket, winning 15-5.
Tallassee scored in all five innings it played, highlighted by a six-run first and a five-run second.
Marlee Stewart led the offensive charge, going 3-4 with a pair of RBIs. Two of her hits were doubles.
Marlee Osborne led the team in RBIs, scoring three. Kam Tate and Brooke Royster each had two.
On the mound, Madeline Weldon got the win, pitching the five-innings of the mercy rule and striking out seven.
In Game 2, things were much closer, as Tallassee defeated Marbury 5-1.
The game was close the entire way, until the Lady Tigers scored four in the fifth inning to hold their eventual lead.
“We battled today,” said coach Pat Love. “We did not hit our best, but we are going to have to hit better to beat Elmore County. They are a really good team.”
Love and his team certainly seemed excited to have to face a familiar school for a trip to Oxford.
During the season, Tallassee took two of three games against Elmore County, most recently defeating the Lady Panthers 8-4 in the area tournament championship
“That is going to be a fun game to watch,” Love said.