The Elmore County baseball team is headed back to the playoffs.
Elmore County, which missed the playoffs last year, has clinched a playoff berth for the first time since 2021 and only the second time since 2013. The Panthers, which have won five games in a row, are 14-6 overall and 3-0 in AHSAA Class 5A, Area 4.
The Panthers swept Brewbaker Tech, 12-4, 9-1, and 11-1 last week. With Area 4 only being a three-team region, Elmore County holds the tiebreaker over Brewbaker Tech and is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.
“It really just takes the pressure off the guys when you know you’re in,” head coach Michael Byrd said. “The goal all along was to win the area and host and make a run. Once you know you’re in, a little pressure comes off. We know what we need to work on and we have some time to do it before the postseason.”
Elmore County lost its last two games of Spring Break before turning its sights towards the area series with Brew Tech. Those two losses lingered over into the first game, and Elmore County found itself tied with Brew Tech, 4-4, after three unearned runs in four innings in Game 1.
The bats then woke up and Elmore County walked away with a 12-4 win and a 1-0 lead in the series. In the double-header on Thursday, the Panthers wasted no time and scored seven runs in the first two innings.
Following the hot start, they went on to outscore Brew Tech 20-2 on the day.
“I thought we came out a little flat early in the first game,” Byrd said of the series. “We came out and tried to do a little too much and played with them. Then about the fourth or fifth inning, we changed strategies and started playing well. We started rolling and got a little confidence. In the last two games, I thought we played well all day. Just getting a win changes our minds a little bit and makes us feel a little better about ourselves.”
While the offense scored 34 runs in the series, it was the pitching that really impressed Byrd.
The Elmore County skipper was confident in his main three starting pitchers entering the season, and all three of their “Big 3” performed at the level they can this week.
Payton Hall took the mound in Game 1, and he allowed only one earned run (three unearned) as he struck out 13 batters and allowed only four hits in 6 ⅔ innings.
Cooper Hall followed that performance with a complete game, allowing only two hits and one earned run while striking out eight batters in Game 2. In Game 3, Brandon White also tossed a complete game, allowing no earned runs and striking out 12 of the 15 batters he got out.
It was the best three-game stretch for Byrd’s starting pitchers all season.
“It was good to see them pitch well,” Byrd said. “Brandon has dominating stuff and he believes in himself and he pitched with confidence in his game. That was really nice to see. The big thing is they all threw with confidence. Our defense is really good and they pitch knowing that. We’re eventually going to score some runs so just throwing strikes is the key to us.”
Elmore County now gets a week off from area play while Tallassee and Brew Tech play their area series. The Panthers will play some non-area games and then host Tallassee on Tuesday, April 11.