Beauregard at Elmore County
Game 1: Friday, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: Friday, 7 p.m.
Game 3 (if needed): Saturday, 1 p.m.
Elmore County, which is hosting the first round of the playoffs for the first time since 2005, is entering the postseason on a hot streak. The Panthers are 20-8 this year and have won 11 of their last 13 games.
After fighting through a tough early schedule and some key injuries, the Panthers look to be at full health this week. Austin Davis returned last week and picked up some big hits, and now Shea Darnell looks to be back in the lineup.
“We’re getting healthy for one thing,” ECHS coach Michael Byrd said. “We played a really hard schedule early and intentionally put them through some adversity. Now we come to the backside and we’ve learned each other’s personalities. Our legs are back under us now so we’re fresh and we’re healthy at the right time.”
Elmore County and Beauregard are familiar with each other. Originally scheduled for two regular season matchups, only one game was played due to rain.
Elmore County won that game, 8-5, on Feb. 20.
In that game, the Hornets scored five runs on a combined three pitchers for Elmore County, including Payton Hall. They also, however, struck out 12 times in the game.
Beauregard enters the matchup with a 9-14 overall record and was swept in three games by Valley last week.
“They’re very fundamentally sound,” Byrd said. “They’ll be a little different now since it’s so much later in the season, but we have played them and it takes a little edge off knowing them. We aren’t walking into the game knowing nothing about them. Having the game at home is going to be a huge help.”