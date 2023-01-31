After barely missing the playoffs last season, Elmore County baseball coach Michael Byrd is confident his team will rebound in a big way in 2023.
Elmore County, which missed the 2022 postseason by only one game, returns the majority of both its position players and its pitching staff for the 2023 season.
The Panthers also move to a new area this year, and Byrd is hoping his team can claim the team’s first area championship since 2005.
“We are trying to win the area,” Byrd said. “We’re in a new area and I think we have a good shot to win the first area championship since 2005. That’s the goal. You want to get in the playoffs and make a run. We made the schedule as hard as possible to try and create some adversity. We want to throw the guys in the fire and have them fight through it and develop from there.”
The Panthers lost its ace in Sean Darnell, the county’s Player of the Year in 2021. He went 7-2 on the mound last year, but the Panthers return a lot to the rubber.
The pitching staff will be led by Cooper Rogers, who is expected to be the team’s ace. Rogers has primarily served as a relief pitcher the last few seasons, but will be starting this year. The lefty went 2-0 with a 2.86 earned run average and had two saves in 29 innings.
Payton Hall will also pitch a lot of innings and is one of the most experienced pitches. He only suffered one loss on the mound last season as he finished the year with a 4-1 record.
“We’ve got three guys who have pitched a lot of games and we have some younger guys who we have to get developed early,” Byrd said. “The last couple of years, Cooper has been out of the bullpen and thrived on that. But he’ll be a starter now and he’s a guy who can get us five or six innings every time.”
In the field, the Panthers return the majority of their starting lineup back from last season.
Hall, mentioned above, hit .351 for the team last season. He was one of five players that hit over .300 on the team last year.
Payton Stephenson, a Montevallo commit, hit .414 with 10 doubles, 26 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. He will make the move over to shortstop this season after playing all over the infield last year.
Brock Herring, who started in the outfield, hit .358 with 20 runs scored in 27 games. Clark Wood, another outfielder, hit .343 with a .495 on base percentage.
They’ll both be back as starters in the outfield, along with Garrett Allen, who returns after playing half the year last season.
In the infield, Shea Darnell returns after a good freshman season in 2022. He hit .323 with 28 RBIs, 29 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.
The team is currently trying to work out the catcher position after Jackson Mann is set to miss at least part of the season and maybe the whole season with an arm injury.
Elmore County begins its season on Thursday, February 16 with a home matchup with Beauregard.