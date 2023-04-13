For the first time since 2005, the Panthers are on top of their area.
The Elmore County baseball team clinched the AHSAA Class 5A, Area 4 championship on Wednesday night after claiming the first two games in the rivalry series against Tallassee.
Elmore County won Game 1 on Tuesday, 7-6, and then won Game 2, 9-5 in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. Tallassee took the night cap, 4-2, in Game 3.
“It’s a big deal and it means a lot for us to get to host a playoff series,” Elmore County head coach Michael Byrd said. “The historical perspective is nice, but hosting the playoff series is the main part. The goal is to make a run in the playoffs and play as long as we can. So getting the first round at home takes some nerves off.”
The wins didn’t come easy for Elmore County in the rivalry. The Panthers trailed by four runs in both Game 1 and Game 2 before coming back to win late.
In the first matchup, Elmore County scored five combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings on RBI singles from Ryals Mcneely and Garrett Allen and a big RBI Double from Payton Hall, who started the game on the mound.
In Game 2, Tallassee led 5-2 entering the top of the seventh inning and the Panthers put up seven runs in the frame. The first eight batters reached base via three singles, three walks, and two hit batters.
That gave the Panthers a 7-5 lead, and Jaden Eason capped off the scoring with a big two-run single to give two insurance runs. Mcneely came in to close the game on the mound and went three-up, three-down.
“That’s what these guys have always done,” Byrd said. “It’s like when I start to worry, we just turn it on. We lost a lead and weren’t looking good, and then we came back and exploded for nine runs. You can look at the final score and think it looks easy, but that was not an easy game right there.”