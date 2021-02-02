The Saint James Trojans came to Eclectic on Monday to take on the Elmore County Panthers in boys’ and girls’ basketball and swept them in both games.
The Saint James girls basketball team topped Elmore County 50-21 while the boys team bested the home squad 55-47.
The issue for the Elmore County girls was shooting. The team failed to complete a single field goal until just past halfway through the second quarter. The scoring problems allowed Saint James to pull away early in the game, with Elmore County just scoring three points – all on free throws – in the first quarter.
By the end of the first half, Saint James led Elmore County 25-11. Elmore County only scored two field goals in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the boys’ team was able to keep pace with Saint James through the first part of the game.
After halftime, the Elmore County Panthers attempted a comeback, which led to a very entertaining third quarter as the team erased the deficit. There was even one point in the game where the Panthers led after being down by eight at the end of the first half.
The way that Elmore County played in the third quarter excited those on hand. The Panthers trailed by three at the end of the third quarter, the fans on hand applauded the home team’s performance in that quarter.
Leading Elmore County with scoring was Payton Stephenson, who scored 18 points, including seven in the third quarter. Garrett Allen scored nine in the Panthers’ efforts.
The next game for the Elmore County Panthers takes them to Tallassee High School on Thursday.