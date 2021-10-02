Elmore County always faced an uphill climb against a now 4-2 Sylacauga team in region play, and the Aggies proved too much for the young Panther squad Friday despite a bit of fight from the road team.
Sylacauga jumped out to a 35-10 advantage by halftime and closed out a 42-24 play to push Elmore County’s region record to 0-4, effectively eliminating them from playoff contention.
“Sylacauga is a really good football team,” Elmore County coach Jordan Cantrell said. “I thought we competed well with them. We’d hold them to third down, they’d have a big play and score or have a big run, break free.”
Quarterback Brayson Edwards got the scoring underway for Sylacauga, completing a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quindavius Swain.
Maleek Pope tacked on with a 26-yard rushing scoot.
Elmore County’s offense certainly wasn’t stymied, however, and responded with a one-yard rushing score of its own to cut the lead to 14-7.
“Offensively, we played pretty well,” Cantrell said. “We changed some stuff up offensively personnel wise with personnel groupings. Our offensive line did a good job, (quarterback) Payton Stephenson did a good job moving around, making plays with his feet. Our running back C.J. Wilkes did a really good job.”
Sylacauga’s edge was back to two touchdowns before the first quarter closed, however, with Pope dashing in another score from 45 yards out to make it 21-7.
The Aggies tacked on two more first-half touchdowns, split up by a 43-yard field goal off the boot of Elmore County kicker Logan Pack.
Wilkes picked up a two-yard rushing score and wide receiver Jabari Murphy added an 80-yard jaunt of his own in the second half, but it was all for naught as the Panthers never clawed back within less than 18 points.
Beauregard awaits Elmore County after a bye next week. Cantrell is focused on building for the future now that playoffs are off the table. The team’s goal is to come out victorious in its final three games.
“It’s tough losing football games. It’s tough on them,” Cantrell said. “We’re going back to the basics, we’ll have a bye week where we’ll be able to work on blocking and tackling and building on our scheme offensively. But from here, we’re looking to reel off three wins, we’re really looking at this next game.”