The Elmore County Panthers’ boys basketball team may be in the middle of a tough stretch, but they’re making the most of it.
Elmore County took down the Reeltown High School Rebels on Tuesday night, winning by a final score of 46-40, a day after defeating Horseshoe Bend over in New Site.
Rodney Taylor, Elmore County head coach, said the win was not a pretty one, but he was more than happy to take it.
“It was a good win. Any time you get a win is a good one,” Taylor said. “We played last night at Horseshoe Bend. We’re in a four game in five day stretch. We had a big injury yesterday with Garrett Allen going down, one of our starting guards, and we’re still trying to find our way.”
The team is scheduled to play four times this week and three times next week – on Thursday at the Saint James School in Montgomery, Friday against Dadeville High School, on Feb. 1 at home against Saint James, Feb. 4 traveling to Tallassee and Feb. 5 against the Alabama Christian Academy.
The win is Elmore County’s seventh straight win, with victories over Thorsby, Holtville, two over Marbury, Jemison, Horseshoe Bend and now over Reeltown. The team’s last defeat, in fact, was December 14 of last year, when they lost 55-40 on the road to Jemison.
The Panthers were led in scoring by guard Payton Stephenson, who scored 20 points in the winning performance, one day after scoring 21 points in a win over Horseshoe Bend.
While the Panthers had their way in the first half, the Rebels attempted a comeback, starting the second half with a 3-pointer from senior point guard Carlos Trejo. In fact, the Rebels even led the game at one point before the Panthers came back to take the lead later on.
The Reeltown Rebels were able to stay within striking distance of Elmore County in part, Taylor said, due to an issue landing free throws. At one point in the game, the Panthers were 0-for-11 on free throws.
“We could have easily had a 16-17 point lead if we had just made the free throws. That let them hang around. They’re physical, strong kids, but when you let somebody hang around, shots start falling in.”
Elmore County’s and Reeltown’s girls varsity teams were scheduled to play on Tuesday night as well, but due to a COVID-related issue, that game was not played.