The Elmore County boys soccer team continued their historic season on Monday night.
Elmore County beat Marbury, 4-0, to win the first playoff game in program history.
The Panthers, now 7-5-1 on the season, will host the winner of Sylacauga and Brewbaker Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday at Elmore County in the second round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs.
“Against this Marbury team, I felt like we were the better team but I didn’t know we were four goals better,” Elmore County coach Josh Pack said. “Our defense and midfield stepped up and did a great job defending their best player. Attacking wise, they didn’t have an answer for the speed Logan brings up front.”
Pack’s son, senior Logan Pack, handled the majority of the offense for the Panthers. Pack opened the game with a goal across his body just nine minutes in to put Elmore County up, 1-0.
After some back-and-forth, freshman Tate McNeely was fouled in the box in the 24th minute. He lined up for his penalty kick and made it with ease. The Panthers used the momentum from that penalty kick to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Not even seven minutes into the second half, the offensive duo of McNeely and Pack struck again. McNeely took a long shot on goal that bounced out of the Marbury goalkeeper’s hands and straight into the leg of Pack, who scored the easiest goal of his career.
Pack wasn’t finished, however, as he capped off his hat trick with an impressive goal. On a long kick from the midfield, Pack was able to outrun the entire Marbury defense and kick the ball past an outstretched keeper to give Elmore County a 4-0 lead and capped the scoring for the night.
“It’s amazing to see him do that for as hard as he’s worked,” Josh Pack said. “It all came together at the right time. He has such a good touch with the ball. His speed was the game changer, but the way he controls the ball at top speed is really what gave them trouble.”
GIRLS: Marbury 3, Elmore County 1
The Elmore County girls team, which won its first area title in school history and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, saw its season come to a close on Monday night.
After holding Marbury scoreless for a half and taking a 0-0 game into the break, the Bulldogs came out and scored twice quickly in the second half.
Not even one minute into the second half, Marbury netted its first goal on a penalty kick. Three minutes later, the Bulldogs went up 2-0 on a breakaway goal.
Elmore County had trouble maintaining the ball much of the game, but finally found some success on offense when senior Raney Jones scored the only goal of the game to cut the lead to 2-1 with 17 minutes left.
The Panthers were almost able to tie the game, but an open shot just missed wide left and Marbury ended the comeback hopes with its third goal with two minutes left in the game.