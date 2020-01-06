After a two-week break from the court, Elmore County and Horseshoe Bend returned to action to face off for the second time this season before area play begins. The Panthers again swept the Generals, running away with both games behind stout defense.
The Elmore County girls (9-7) got 15 points from Kelley Green and finished the game on a 13-1 run to defeat the Generals 53-30. Green led all players in scoring and added four rebounds and two assists.
Horseshoe Bend (9-6) was led by Nadia Brooks who made four 3-pointers in the second half to finish with 12 points.
In the boys game, the Panthers jumped out to a 24-1 lead as Horseshoe Bend did not make a field goal until 1:23 to go in the first half. Elmore County forced 24 turnovers and turned many of them into easy buckets to finish off the 51-18 victory.
Payton Stephenson finished with 19 points for the Panthers and he continued to stuff the rest of the stat sheet, recording five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Cole Johnson was limited to no points in the first half but he finished with 8 to lead the Generals.
