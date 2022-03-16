Entering the 2021-2022 school year, every single sport at Edgewood Academy had won a state championship except for the girls basketball program.
Head coach Jason Fisher wanted to change that, and he knew entering the season that his team would have a chance to be special. He didn’t realize just how special, however, until midway through the season when his Lady Wildcats won the Macon East Tournament.
After the tournament win, Fisher decided to keep what he thought close to the vest because he didn’t want his team to get cocky.
But as soon as Edgewood beat Lowndes Academy in the quarterfinals of the AISA Class AA tournament for the third time this year, there was no hiding how special his team could be anymore.
Edgewood went on to win the next two games and claimed the AISA Class AA state championship, the first in program history, as they finished the year 23-6 in Fisher’s second year leading the team.
For that reason, Fisher has been named the 2022 All-Elmore County Coach of the Year.
“Words cannot express what it means to me being the first coach to win a state championship in girls basketball for our school,” Fisher said. “I first have to thank God for giving me this opportunity to do what I love and my wife Rachel and daughters Ella and Lincoln for their continuous support. This being only my second year as a head Varsity coach was unbelievable. Knowing the returning players from my first year's team I knew we had a chance to be very good.”
Even when his team realized their full potential, Fisher never saw the team get cocky like he feared early in the season. He constantly preached ‘Confidence, not cocky’ to his girls, and they embodied that as the season went on.
The Lady Wildcats got better as the season progressed. They lost three of their first four games, then won 19 of their last 21 games including the postseason run.
The only two losses during that stretch were a 3-point loss to Lakeside School in December and a 3-point loss to Evangelical Christian Academy in January in the regular season finale. That confidence didn’t go away in the postseason, and it paid off down the stretch.
In both the quarterfinals matchup against Lowndes Academy and the semifinals matchup against South Choctaw Academy, Edgewood entered the fourth quarter in a one-point game.
Against Lowndes Academy, Edgewood trailed by six points, 39-33, with five minutes in the game when Edgewood took over. The Lady Wildcats went on a 20-0 run to secure the win and punch their ticket to the semifinals.
In the semifinals against South Choctaw, Edgewood led 29-28 entering the fourth quarter and started the frame on a 10-0 run to push its lead too far for South Choctaw to catch back up.
The confidence paid off in those games, especially in the fourth quarter, as Edgewood outscored its two opponents by a combined 38-15 in the fourth to punch their ticket to the state championship.
“In the state tournament at the end of the 3rd Quarter I would always ask them who wants it more us or them,” Fisher said. “They would all respond with WE do. I challenged them in the three games we played at the Multiplex to leave no doubt. When that 4th quarter hit it was our way of leaving no doubt who wanted it more.”
Edgewood had arguably the best player in AISA in sophomore point guard Lindsey Brown, but it was a complete and total team effort for the Lady Wildcats to claim their first title.
Junior Jaylyn Strength played a huge role offensively when teams keyed on Lindsey, while sophomore Madison Martin and senior Kennedy Mensch were as dominant of a 1-2 punch inside the paint of any AISA teams.
To complement those four, senior Emma Weldon played excellent defense in every single game while the third and final senior, Molly Snow, was a dangerous sharpshooter off the bench.
Every single player hit a big shot or played a big role during their season, but also during the three games held at the state tournament in February.
“We played as a team and trusted each other to do what they all could do from the beginning,” Fisher said. “Knowing Jaylyn had it in her to facilitate and run the offense when teams didn't want Lindsey to be a factor was huge. Knowing Emma and Molly could come in and hit a huge 3. Knowing Kennedy, Madison, and Avery could come in and get rebounds and blocks along with scoring a few put back points made this team special. We could not have won a state championship without any of these ladies who wore those Edgewood Green and Gold colors.”