It was a challenging year for fall sports teams across the board and with the volleyball season in jeopardy for as long as it was, just getting some games in may have felt like a success to most programs. Elmore County certainly cherished the limited time it had on the court together and it made the most of it by rising to several challenges along the way behind the leadership of coach Kim Moncrief.

The Panthers shrugged off a slow start to the season before hitting their stride in mid-October which included winning the annual ECHS Block Party. Elmore County eventually found itself with the area tournament trophy back in its hands before its season ended just one win shy of the state tournament.

“I think it is still a huge success,” Moncrief said. “We made things tougher on our girls with our schedule and the tournaments we chose to be in. That was by design. It really helped build our mental toughness. They realized what it was going to take.”

Elmore County faced off against the likes of powerhouses Montgomery Academy, Saint James and Brew Tech early on in the season but learned some valuable lessons from the defeats and that includes Moncrief. The Panthers worked through many different rotations early in the year before the veteran coach found the right fit to help the team find more success.

“We changed our lineup some after that,” Moncrief said. “It was just about trying to see what works best with the personnel we had out there. It was a little tweak here or there and everyone plays better. It’s just about seeing who can play the best together.”

That plan worked almost to perfection as the Panthers began reeling off victories left and right. They defeated county rival Wetumpka in the ECHS Block Party final in a tournament which included Moncrief’s 200th career victory as a coach.

“I’m very blessed to have had a lot of success with the teams I have had,” Moncrief said of the milestone. “Every one of the teams I have had means a lot to me. That mile marker feels good but that belongs to the girls. They were the ones that won those matches.”

Unfortunately that momentum did not last long as before the next match could be played, Elmore County was forced to shut down its program due to a positive test for COVID-19. The two-week quarantine period nearly cost the Panthers the rest of their season but they would not give up that easily.

“We were shut down at an extremely high point of our season,” Moncrief said. “We just won the tournament and played great against Wetumpka then we had to quarantine. We just wanted a chance to come back and finish our season. We made sure to follow all of our rules and shut down for two weeks then got the acclimation period in. We wanted to get back out there.”

Elmore County returned to the court and did not have too much time to get back in the swing of things. After losing to ACA in its first match back, the Panthers had to play three area matches in three days to get its mandatory matches in to qualify for the postseason.

They went on to win all three matches to earn the chance to host the area tournament which Elmore County won for the 11th consecutive season.

“(That) was a big challenge for us,” ECHS coach Kim Moncrief said. “Credit to the girls for working so hard to get themselves ready… That shows how resilient they are. They have done everything we have asked them to do and they work so hard. They can bounce back from anything.”