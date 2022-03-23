The Stanhope Elmore boys basketball season didn’t end the way head coach David Cochran would have liked, but he does like the direction his program is heading.
Cochran, in his second year leading Stanhope Elmore and his second year as a head coach, led the Mustangs to a 14-11 overall record with a 4-2 record in AHSAA Class 6A, Area 5 play and played in a playoff game.
That was an improvement from the 2021 season where Cochran saw his first season end in the area tournament. The Mustangs went 12-13 with a 1-3 in area play with a loss in the first round of area tournament.
For the team’s improvement, Cochran has been named the 2022 Elmore County boys basketball coach of the year.
“It was a great year,” Cochran said. “The kids bought in ever since the summer and they did an amazing job. Last year was my first year and our seniors then set a standard and these guys stepped right in and took it a step further. They took it the extra mile to prevent themselves from having that same feeling as last year. They set the standard for how we want to play moving forward.”
Improvement is always impressive from year to year, but the way that Stanhope Elmore improved was more impressive than normal.
Stanhope had six seniors on last year’s team, and all of them were prominent players.
A few of his players on this year’s squad played big roles on that team as well, but they weren’t the leaders of the squad. But despite losing six seniors on a 15-man roster, Stanhope’s players took on the roles that were lost to graduation and got better.
Cochran doesn’t take the credit for that, and instead credits the program that has been built by assistant coaches and the middle school.
“Without those guys, these guys wouldn’t be ready to step in and play big roles at the varsity level like they have been,” Cochran said of his assistants. “For everyone as a full team, I tip my hat off to my assistant coaches. They work their tails off and they make my job easier. They lay that groundwork and that foundation and these kids buy in to that.”
One of the ways that Cochran has started to improve his program is by getting his players to buy in to their unselfishness.
Stanhope Elmore had some talented scorers on its team, but the Mustangs shared the ball more than any other team in the county and were the most balanced team in the area.
Stanhope had four players average double digit scoring this season, while five players averaged over eight points per game. Those players were Dylon Williams (16.7 points per game), Nick Morgan (11.3 ppg), Josiah Scott (11.5), Dillon Barnes (10.3 ppg), and Pat Williams (8.3 ppg).
In any given game, any of those five players, or others off the bench, could end up scoring 20 or more points. The Mustangs passed the ball around at a balanced pace, and if someone got the hot hand, they’d pass the ball to that specific player more.
“That started in the summer,” Cochran said. “We went to a few team camps and we laid the groundwork during that time of realizing that it’s not just a one-man show. It can’t be a one-man show. Those five seniors bought into that and it rubbed off onto everyone else. They played for each other and were mature enough to talk to each other if someone ever started playing selfishly.”
Despite seeing the improvement and getting the taste of some success, Cochran said his team is still not where they want to be. The Mustangs played for two championships this season, the Class 6A, Area 5 championship against Benjamin Russell, and the Elmore County championship against Elmore County.
The Mustangs lost both of those games, but they played in them and they see now what it takes to win those games and improve.
Now he hopes his juniors can take that next step again next year like this year’s team did and keep improving because he wants to be coaching longer into the season than the first round of the playoffs.
“Our guys saw this year that they can compete for some championships,” Cochran said. “That’s our goal. Our goal is to play in March and play in the Final Four in Birmingham.”