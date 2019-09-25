Elmore County has not started a season 0-5 since 1991 but the Panthers are in danger of setting that mark this week as they travel to Dadeville for a non-region game. If the slow start was not tough enough on the players, they have to bounce back from losing last week’s rivalry game to Holtville but ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said he knows his guys will be mentally prepared entering Friday’s game.
“Right now, we’re just looking for the kids to be attentive and show some effort,” Cantrell said. “But we’ve had that and the kids have had the right attitude the entire time. I expect the same this week but we have a lot of work to do and that’s obvious.”
Despite it being a non-region game, the Panthers are still prioritizing it as much as any other. Cantrell said the team is just hungry to win a football game and the road ahead is difficult so he hopes a win can help catapult the Panthers for the rest of the season.
Dadeville (1-4) has seen some struggles of its own and is also riding a four-game losing streak entering Friday’s contest. After defeating Horseshoe Bend 46-6 in the season opener, the Tigers saw two one-possession losses before running into the heart of region play and falling to Bullock County and St. James.
“I wouldn’t necessarily say they have looked sluggish,” Cantrell said. “The effort is there and they are well coached. They just came up short against good teams. We have to take into account all of these games.”
Cantrell said he started watching film on Dadeville late Friday night and he has seen some really good things from the Tigers. He said the personnel is there and the team is still capable despite its slow start to the season.
One of the game films the Panther coaching staff is focused on is Dadeville’s last game against St. James. Cantrell said it always helps to look at the most recent game but the plus in this case is St. James also uses a run-heavy offense and the Panthers wanted to see how Dadeville responded to it.
“On defense, (the Tigers) load the box and attack,” Cantrell said. “They just played St. James and St. James runs an offense comparable to ours so we have really dissected that film to see how they attacked. We’re able to take a lot from that film because not a lot of teams have tape on defending what we do.”
Dadeville allowed 311 rushing yards last week and while the Panthers cannot expect to have the same amount of success, they hope to exploit the same weaknesses the Tigers showed against St. James.
The Tigers will counter with an offense who has been no stranger to the end zone. Cantrell said he does not know what to expect from the quarterback position as Dadeville has dealt with injuries but the Panthers have to be focused on running back Javuntae Holley and wide receiver Jamarion Wilkerson no matter who is throwing the ball.
“Offensively, they have athletes that can really go,” Cantrell said. “They have a couple of very dominant receivers. That’s always tough to deal with when there are athletes in open space. They spread the field really well.”
PREDICTION: Elmore County 35, Dadeville 21