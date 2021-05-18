Sometimes one off inning can determine the fate of a softball team.
Such was the case for Elmore County in its second-round state tournament game against Satsuma Tuesday. The Panthers surrendered four runs in the frame, the only four they allowed all game, and fell to the Gators 4-3 to move into losers bracket play.
“I thought we played okay,” Elmore County head coach Mark Segrest said. “Had a very poor first inning, but after that we settled down and played some good ball. I’m confident in the girls, let’s keep the same can-do attitude and give it a shot later today.”
If two balls fell a few inches in a different direction, the story of Tuesday’s contest may have been quite different.
With two runners on for Satsuma in the first inning, a batter skied a fly ball over the head of Elmore County center fielder Kelley Green.
It hit the top of her outstretched glove against the wall and fell to the ground. Two runs scored.
The next play, second baseman Ebone Pierson made a full-extension dive to stop a ground ball and fired it over to first, only to have it miss the first baseman’s glove, again by a few inches. Another run scored.
Both would have been spectacular plays, but they could have limited the damage of what turned out to be a four-run first inning for the Gators.
Elmore County began fighting its way back in the second inning.
Pierson smoked an RBI triple to the wall in left field in the second frame. In the fifth, third baseman Madelyn Becker knocked home another run on a double and the Panthers soon loaded the bases with no outs.
They could only manufacture one run in the pitching jam, an RBI walk issued to pitcher Maci Curlee.
“It was frustrating,” Segrest said. “It’s kind of what we’ve done over the past couple weeks, just haven’t gotten a lot of big hits with runners in scoring position. But the girls are trying. They’re giving it their best effort. It’s softball, you’ve gotta take advantage of the opportunities when they come.”
Curlee started in the circle for Elmore County and tossed five innings. None of the four runs she allowed were earned.
Elmore County moves into losers bracket play in the second round of the state tournament, but it’s no stranger to elimination games this season.
In their area tournament, the Panthers fell into the losers bracket before rattling off three straight victories to win the bracket.
In the Tuscaloosa regional, they lost their first game against Brewbaker Tech before rattling off four consecutive wins, avenging the Brewbaker Tech result in the final victory to make the state tournament in the first place.
“I just told the girls, it’s double elimination for a reason,” Segrest said. “So refocus, come out with a lot of energy in this four o’clock game. If we do, we’ll have a good chance to get through to tomorrow. And if you get to tomorrow, anything can happen.”
Elmore County will face Alexandria in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a spot in the state semifinals on the line.