Leeds High School Greenwave pulled out its first win of the season Friday night over Elmore County with a score of 33-27 in a tight game at Leeds’ Homer Smiles stadium. The game was the first in Class 4A Region 4 action for both teams.
Elmore County’s passing game gave it a strong first half and the Panthers (0-2, 0-1) led the Greenwave, 14-7, at halftime.
But Leeds (1-2, 1-0) came back from the half rejuvenated and scored on its first drive with a 39-yard throw from quarterback Jarod Latta to Jakobi Hunter to tie it up 14-14.
The Panthers weren’t finished. In the third quarter, they scored on a 43-yard touchdown throw by quarterback Dylan Weaver to Hayden Holton to make it 21-14.
The Greenwave fumbled in the third quarter and the Panthers scooped it and ran it back for a touchdown. A missed extra point made the score 27-14.
In the first play after the start of the fourth quarter, Hunter ran in an 8-yard touchdown, but a botched extra-point attempt brought the score to 27-20.
With six minutes left, Hunter pushed in another touchdown to tie up the game, 27-27.
Leeds’ defense held the Panthers and sacked Weaver with under five minutes to go.
Leeds’ next possession, Hunter ran 37 yards for another touchdown — his third of the night — but the kick for the extra point was botched by the holder, making the score 33-27 with three minutes left. That became the final score.
Elmore County showed a strong passing game with a string of spot-on throws by Weaver. The Greenwave defense struggled to stop the passing game.
Leeds had its share of penalties and a fumble on the 20-yard line while on a drive to the goal line which the Panthers’ Keshawn Benson recovered and ran 75 yards for a touchdown.
Friday night’s win is the first at Leeds for its new head coach Jerry Hood, who came on board in May. After the game, Hood said the team is young, but he sees it getting better every week.