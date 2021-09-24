Battling the injury bug on the road, the Elmore County football team came up just short of its first win of the season on Friday night.
White Plains beat Elmore County, 42-28, in a non-division game. The Panthers, which are now 0-6, were tied 14-14 with White Plains at halftime but were unable to keep the game any closer in the second half.
The Panthers were nearly up at half, but they barely missed a field goal as time expired that would’ve put them up, 17-14. Instead, they entered halftime tied at two touchdowns apiece.
Junior quarterback Payton Stephenson and running back CJ Wilkes scored the two first-half touchdowns on rushing plays.
“We had an opportunity to go ahead and just barely missed it in the first half,” Elmore County coach Jordan Cantrell said of the first half. “We made a good many mistakes offensively. We had some turnovers. We completed a few deep passes then were stripped or turned it over and left some points out on the field.”
Elmore County was set to receive second-half kickoff, but White Plains attempted an onside kick. The Panthers were in position to make the play, but didn’t field the ball and White Plains took over with momentum.
White Plains immediately charged down the field and score to go up, 22-14, then went up 30-14 shortly after.
“We were pretty much expecting the onside kick because that’s what they do, but we didn’t field it cleanly,” Cantrell said. “They got the ball and were able to capitalize, and from that point we were playing from behind. Anytime we’d get the ball rolling offensively, we’d take a few steps back with penalties.”
Elmore County found itself down, 42-20, after another Stephenson touchdown run, then battled back to cut the lead closer at 42-28 in the fourth quarter on a Jabari Murphy touchdown catch. Murphy, who has picked up numerous Division I offers this season, only played a handful of plays due to injury.
Down 42-28 with four minutes left in the game, Elmore County was marching down the field to try and cut the lead to one touchdown, but penalties pushed the Panthers back before a couple of sacks ruined the drive.
“We had a lot of guys, due to injury and what not, playing in new spots,” Cantrell said. “We had some guys coming in for the first time in a varsity football game. Those guys showed a lot of effort. Even when we were down, they never gave up and we were proud of that. We have to keep working. We have a lot of young guys on our team.”
The Panthers will continue to search for their first win of the season next week as division play returns. Elmore County will host Sylacauga in a Class 5A, Region 4 division game on Friday, Oct. 1.
Sylacauga is 3-2 this year and is coming off a 49-13 win over Childersburg on Friday. They are 1-1 in division play with a win over Tallassee and a loss to Central Clay County.