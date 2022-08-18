When the Elmore County football team takes the field for the first time in 2022, first-year head coach Kyle Caldwell is hoping to see a new team focused on playing good football.
Elmore County hosts Marbury on Thursday, Aug. 18, to open the 2022 season. The Panthers are coming off an 0-10 record last year while Marbury finished last year 4-7 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs are led by second-year head coach Hayden Stockton, but not many returning starters as Marbury graduated many players from last year’s team.
“We don’t know much about them,” Caldwell said of Marbury. “Everyone’s first game is pretty unknown, and I feel like that is perfect for us because they don’t know what we’re going to be doing either. We just have to be really good at what we prepare for the other team and then adjust early in the game to what they give us.”
The Bulldogs’ offense will be much different than it was last year. Starting quarterback and one of the top rushers, Jack Thompson, graduated. The Bulldogs top running back, however, could be in the backfield.
Jerrell O’Neal rushed for 407 yards and seven touchdowns on only 68 carries, an average of six yards per carry. Carsyn Cobb and Braeden Mizusawa also return in the backfield after each rushing for over 100 yards last year.
“He’s a pretty good running back,” Caldwell said of O’Neal. “I’ve heard they’ve made some changes and had some kids move in and move out, so we’re focusing on ourselves mainly. We want to be good at what we do and we want to play fast.”
No matter who is on the other side of the line of scrimmage with the ball in their hands, Caldwell is hoping to see some improvement on his defense.
Elmore County’s defense was one of the worst across the entire state last season. The Panthers, while going 0-10, gave up an average of 41.9 points per game last year.
They gave up over 41 points in eight of their 10 games last year, and only held one opponent under 30 points all season. The 419 points allowed during the course of the season is a school record for most points allowed in a year.
Caldwell is making an emphasis to improve that this season, and he likes what he has seen from his defense so far in fall camp.
“Our defense has done a good job of getting ball carriers on the ground throughout practice,” Caldwell said. “The defensive line has looked really good so far. I’m expecting big things from that group this week. We just have to tackle and line up in the right sports. We have to play with effort and just have to be willing to put somebody on the ground.”
One offense, the Panthers will rely on third-year starter Payton Stephenson to commandeer the offense. Stephenson is a true dual-threat quarterback and both passed and rushed for over 1,000 yards last year.
CJ Wilkes joins him in the backfield as a running threat, and three-star receiver Jabari Murphy headlines the passing attack.
The Panthers averaged nearly three touchdowns a game last year, and this year they return seven of their 11 starters on offense and three of their offensive linemen.
“We just want to take advantage of what the defense gives us,” Caldwell said. “It’s a numbers game. If they have more than what we have in the box, don’t run into the box. You have to just take what they give you and adjust off of that. We have to get Payton in to a rhythm early in the game early and get everyone’s butterflies out of their stomach.”