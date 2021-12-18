Elmore County High School has decided to part ways with head football coach Jordan Cantrell this week.
Cantrell, who has been head coach of the Panthers for the last four seasons, will remain at Elmore County as a teacher.
“Elmore County High School truly appreciates Coach Cantrell and his family’s commitment to our student athletes. However, we have chosen to go in a different direction with our football program. Coach will remain on staff as a valued employee,” ECHS principal Wes Rogers said in a statement to the Herald on Saturday.
In his four seasons as head coach of Elmore County, Cantrell has led the Panthers to a 10-30 overall record with no playoff appearances. His best season came in 2018 when he led ECHS to a 6-4 record with a 3-3 record in Class 4A, Region 4, but missed the playoffs due to tiebreaker.
His Elmore County teams went 2-8 with an 0-6 region record in both 2019 and 2020 before going 0-10 this season.
Before Elmore County, Cantrell spent four seasons as the head coach at West Limestone, where he compiled a 25-20 overall record with three playoff appearances.