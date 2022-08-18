The Kyle Caldwell era officially begins with a win for the Elmore County football program.
Elmore County beat Marbury, 35-17, on Thursday night to open up the 2022 football season. It is the first win for Caldwell in his head coaching career and it’s the first win for the Panthers (1-0) since October 30, 2020.
Third-year starting quarterback Payton Stephenson racked up 292 total yards of offense and four passing touchdowns while also grabbing an interception on defense. Wide receiver Garrett Allen had three catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns while Jabari Murphy had six catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.
“I am so proud of these kids,” Caldwell said. “They’ve put their head down and ignored everything from last year and just got to work. They’re doing whatever we ask. They are busting it in the weight room and practice and they give 100% effort. I’m so proud of them. They deserve this.”
Marbury struck first in the game on their first play of offense, but Elmore County quickly evened the score back up.
After a long kickoff return put the Panthers at midfield, Stephenson rushed for a 36-yard gain before hitting Allen in the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Logan Pack added a 32-yard field goal on the next possession, but Marbury took a 14-10 lead on a 60-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter. That was the last lead that Marbury had.
Elmore County running back CJ Wilkes rushed for a 27-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to put the Panthers up, 16-14, and they scored again late to extend their lead.
After a strip sack from Elmore County’s defense with nine second left in the first half, Stephenson connected with Allen again on a 30-yard Hail Mary attempt. Allen caught the touchdown diving in the back of the end zone to put the Panthers up, 22-14.
“Me and Garrett, we used to go in the yard all the time and throw the ball,” Stephenson said of him and Allen. “We have that connection in football, basketball and baseball. It’s just a great connection with us.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Marbury cut the lead to five points, 22-17, with a field goal with eight minutes left in the game.
Following the field goal, however, Stephenson connected with Murphy on a screen pass. Murphy broke one tackle and outraced everyone on the Marbury defense for a 73-yard touchdown to make the game a two-possession lead, 28-17.
Stephenson followed up the touchdown with an interception on defense, and then he hit Murphy on a 10-yard shovel pass for the game’s final touchdown to put the Panthers up, 35-17.
“It’s just something we saw with how they were lining up to him on certain formations,” Caldwell said of Murphy. “We saw what we liked and we checked it to him on a quick screen. With really good players, you just have to get the ball into their hands really quick and let them do the rest. I’m super excited for him.”
As dominant as Stephenson, Allen and Murphy were on offense, the defense was just as dominant. The Panthers allowed only two touchdowns in the game, both on broken 60-plus yard plays in the first half.
They allowed a total of 334 yards, 133 of which came on two plays. After allowing the second touchdown in the first quarter, Elmore County held Marbury to only three points across the final three quarters.
During that time, they racked up four sacks, multiple tackles for loss and three takeaways.
The lowest amount of points that Elmore County allowed in 2021 was 21, and the last time they allowed 17 points or less came on August 21, 2020.
“I’m super proud of them,” Caldwell said of the defense. “They’ve improved tremendously from last year. There are a lot of young guys on our defense. A lot of them have less than 10 games under their belt in their careers. The more they play, the better and better they’re going to get.”