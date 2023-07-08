Elmore County’s football team will feature one of the most experienced groups in AHSAA Class 5A, but the Panthers are missing one key component - the quarterback.
The Panthers return seven offensive lineman, all of which played significant minutes last season, the county’s leading rusher in CJ Wilkes, three-star receiver Jabari Murphy, and the rest of the receiving corps outside of one graduate.
They will, however, have to replace three-year starter Payton Stephenson, the 2022 Elmore County Offensive Player of the Year, at quarterback.
Second-year coach Kyle Caldwell has three quarterbacks currently taking reps with the starters. Those three guys are Gage Davis, Seth McGhee and Reeltown transfer Caleb Spivey.
“All three of our guys are competing right now,” Caldwell said. “Everyone knows we return our entire offensive line and CJ, so that’s our offense right now. But it’s going to be really good to see what we can do outside the run game and they’re working hard. I’m not making it easy for them.”
All three potential starters have gotten their fair share of reps in the team’s 7-on-7 tournaments the last few weeks. The Panthers participated in a tournament at Alabama State two weeks ago, then made the short trip to Wetumpka last week for the Battle for the County tournament.
The Panther’s second tournament was much improved over the first, and the Panthers ended up going 3-4 and made the championship.
Elmore County went 1-3 in pool play, only securing a win over Holtville, and entered the single-elimination portion of the tournament as the No. 4 seed. The Panthers then won back-to-back games over Holtville and No. 1 seed Stanhope Elmore to punch their ticket to the championship game.
Elmore County fell short to eventual champion Wetumpka, but Caldwell was pleased with the way his team competed against the other county teams.
“Our guys really just accepted the challenge,” Caldwell said. “We had an off day in the first 7-on-7, and we went back and worked on things. It’s good to fail because you know what you need to work on. They took that failure in a positive way and accepted it. They’re growing as a team together, and that’s what is most exciting for me.”
It was a much improved showing for the entire offense, and Elmore County has started to figure out who will be catching passes from their future starting quarterback. Murphy is a mainstay as he is the leading returning receiver in the county after catching 55 passes and 10 touchdowns a year ago.
But he isn’t the only receiver expected to step up and play a bigger role this year. Hayes Fulmer is someone Caldwell is expecting a big year from, as well as newcomer Noah Wilmoth, who reminds Caldwell of Garrett Allen from a year ago.
Justin Brooks will also make an impact at tight end. The Panthers will use him both as a receiver and as a traditional tight end, and Caldwell hopes he can be a game changer for them this year.
“We’re going to put his hand in the dirt and let him play a traditional position because he’s a strong kid,” Caldwell said. “When you put a tight end down, it can change everything for a defense.”