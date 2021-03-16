Tuesday brought skies smothered by gray clouds and a series of rainouts for the softball and baseball teams of the Elmore County area, showing once again that spring sports schedules can be unpredictable.
That’s why in the midst of coronavirus and the potential injuries that accompany any sport, Elmore County softball head coach Mark Segrest is making sure to get a multitude of players some in-game experience, particularly in the circle, to complement the team’s top talent.
“With COVID still here, and also the risk of injury, you never know when you’re gonna have to have that additional pitcher step up and help you,” Segrest said. “So it’s important at this juncture of the year to make sure everybody gets some innings.”
Practice for younger players was one of Segrest’s primary goals for Elmore County, who sits at 17-5 on the season, in last weekend’s PCA Tournament, the coach said.
The Panthers played back-to-back doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, winning one game and losing one game each day.
“Certainly we didn’t win the tournament, but we played well for the most part,” Segrest said. “The goal coming in was to, really, pitch all of our pitchers and get them some more experience so we’re better prepared toward the end of the season.”
One greener pitcher to take the mound for the Panthers was Hailey O’Brien, who tossed three innings against Tallassee Saturday in a losing effort.
O’Brien is one of three main pitchers for Elmore County, and has the fewest innings of the trio at 19.2 innings pitched after the PCA Tournament.
The two hurlers ahead of her in the Panthers’ rotation are Aubrey Allen and Maci Curlee, each were the same from Elmore County’s pitching staff in 2020.
Their stats have improved from last year to this one as they’ve faced more and more batters. Curlee’s ERA has dipped from 3.07 to 2.31, and gone from 6.5 strikeouts per seven innings to 9.3.
“The biggest thing with Maci is she’s pitching with more confidence,” Segrest said. “And to me, she’s just mentally tougher [in the circle]. I’ve been extremely pleased with the way she’s pitched this year, and with her being a senior, she’s gonna be heavily counted on to, hopefully, help us make a run in the postseason.”
Allen, who’s pitched twice as many innings as any other pitcher on staff, went from an ERA of 1.62 in 2020 to 1.35 in 2021. After finishing last season with an 8-1 record, she’s gone 11-2 in a more featured role.
One of Allen’s most impressive statistics is her 10.8 strikeout to walk ratio. She’s struck out 97 batters in just 62.1 innings this year.
“She was very consistent last year. She’s having a very good year this year,” Segrest said. “So for her it’s just continuing to do what she does. She has great spin on the ball. She’s a great competitor, and a great attitude.”
On the hitting side, Ashtyn Pannell is leading the charge with a 1.056 OPS -- a stat which measures a hitter’s effectiveness by adding on-base percentage and slugging percentage -- and .360 batting average, both are the highest on the team among qualified batters.
Plate discipline has been the No. 1 factor in her production this season, Segrest said.
“She’s just such a strong player,” Segrest said. “So for her, she has a better idea of the zone, which has really helped her be very productive for us so far.”
Madison Britt also boasts an OPS above 1.000 for the Panthers, landing just junder Pannell at 1.051. Her .516 on-base percentage leads the squad.
Moving forward with the season, Segrest’s message to his players is to hone in on what they can do to improve their game, which should lead to program success. The ultimate goal for Elmore County is to win its area and get to the regional tournament, Segrest said.
“Just really focus on what they have to do individually to be a better player, and even more importantly, a better teammate,” Segrest said.
Elmore County is scheduled to return to action Thursday at Wetumpka before heading into the Florida panhandle for the Florida-Alabama softball challenge.