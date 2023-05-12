Wins are that much sweeter when they come over a familiar foe.
For Elmore County, the celebration will spill well into the weekend, as the Lady Panthers are headed to state after beating Tallassee 7-6 in 10 innings.
The win marks the second straight regional championship win over the Lady Tigers, and the third straight trip to state.
“This feels absolutely amazing,” said coach Mike Segrest. “Hats off to Tallassee. But I am so proud of this team. We talked a lot about mental toughness and we showed it the entire weekend. I could not be happier.”
Elmore County went undefeated in regionals, winning three straight games to get to Oxford.
The team beat John Carroll, Demopolis and then Tallassee to punch their ticket.
Each win was close, as the Lady Panthers’ biggest margin of victory was its 3-1 win over Demopolis.
Against Tallassee, ELCO jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, before giving up three in the bottom of the frame.
Anna Catherine Segrest tripled to score a runner, followed by Ashtyn Pannell scoring Segrest during the next at bat.
Tallassee scored again in the bottom of the second, and took its 4-2 lead all the way to the top of the fifth.
In the fifth, the ELCO bats came alive for a pair of runs, again courtesy of Pannell scoring Segrest and then Pannell stealing home.
The game stayed deadlocked at 4-4 until the top of the 10th.
Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Lady Panther pitcher Hailey O’Brien almost pitched an immaculate inning in the bottom of the ninth, throwing four pitches instead of the immaculate three.
Her ability to continue dealing well into the extras gave Segrest the confidence to let his ace continue to work into the 10th.
But first, O’Brien hit a go-ahead home run in her team’s second at bat of the 10th inning that ignited a three-run scoring burst.
Mckenzie Owens sent the final two runs of the frame in for Elmore County behind a single.
From there, it was time to get three more outs to win.
O’Brien immediately got a fly-out to secure the first out.
Then, she let up a single before Tallassee grounded out. Two outs, just one to go.
However, the tides turned on O’Brien as she walked four straight batters, walking in two runs and pushing the score to 7-6.
Segrest pulled his ace in favor of middle schooler Lalah Culpepper.
Culpepper threw just five pitches before earning the final out of the game.
“They had a chance to win it late,” Segrest said. “We put in an eighth grader to get the final batter. You just have to go with your gut. (Culpepper) came in and did a great job. You have to trust what you have been working on, and hope it pans out in the end. And it did today.”
Before hitting the road to Oxford, the team is headed to celebrate. Buffalo Wild Wings is the party stop. Segrest said he is going to enjoy every last morsel.
“This is going to taste really, really good,” Segrest said.