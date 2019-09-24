Elmore County jumped out to a 16-3 lead over Holtville in the first set of Tuesday's match and was seemingly on its way to an easy 2-0 start in area play. The Bulldogs responded though, cutting the deficit all the way to just four points but it was not enough as the Panthers pulled away in all three sets, winning 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
"They're a good team and they're scrappy," ECHS coach Kim Moncrief said. "They're not going to give up and that's what we tell our girls. They're going to keep pushing at us so we have to keep doing the things we do well to go right back at them."
Holtville coach Alison Franklin quickly saw something was not right and called a timeout after falling behind just 2-0 in the first set. The Panthers continued to build that lead and finished off the Bulldogs with four straight points to claim the first set.
"We were like the old car," Franklin said. "We could not get it going and it started with the first point of the game. They were not playing like they normally do. That was not Holtville volleyball tonight."
The Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 Class 4A Area 5) grabbed a lead early in the second and third sets but Elmore County took quickly took control, being the first to 10 points in each set. Holtville saw a nine-point deficit fall to just two points in the final set but a service error ended the match.
Elmore County (8-4, 2-0) ended a two-match losing streak behind a trio of hitters. Mirriam Foster led the team with nine kills while Kelley Green added eight and Katie Pollard had seven.
"There's always pressure in area matches," Moncrief said. "The girls are excited and they want to get out there. The first ones are always good to have in your bag because they are done and can't be taken away from you. But we have had our first two at home so we have to get out heads right now."
Green, who filled in for setter Alexis Esco, also recorded 11 assists. Green, who is in her first year with the Panthers after transferring from Edgewood, played all 131 points of the match. Pick up a copy of next week's papers to read a full story on Green and her impact on the Panthers' area victory.