For the second straight game, the Elmore County football team absolutely lit up the scoreboard.
Elmore County went on the road and beat Jemison, 60-12, in the regular season finale on Friday night. The Panthers, which ended the regular season with a 7-3 record and a playoff berth, have scored 60 and 63 points in their last two games.
Elmore County totaled 541 yards on 57 plays on Friday, good for 9.5 yards per play. The Panthers, led by quarterback Payton Stephenson, passed for 356 yards and rushed for 185 more.
“It’s the attention to detail,” head coach Kyle Caldwell said. “The kids are understanding the offense a lot better and they’re seeing the adjustments that we can make in-between drives. The attention to detail in practice has been there and you can see that when they go out there and score on the first play of the game. They believe in what we’re doing.”
Stephenson and company wasted no time as the first play from scrimmage put points on the board for the visiting Panthers. Stephenson found Jabari Murphy open, and Murphy raced 60 yards to the end zone to put Elmore County up, 7-0.
After forcing a three-and-out, Elmore County’s Garrett Allen was able to return a punt 45 yards after the Jemison defenders left him open following a partially blocked kick.
One minute later, Stephenson found Allen for a 58-yard touchdown pass for Elmore County’s third touchdown in less than four minutes of game time. The Panthers led 21-0.
“You can set the tempo for the rest of the game with some early touchdowns and that’s what we did when we scored on the first play of the game,” Caldwell said. “Garrett then made a heads up play on the punt return. That was a really big momentum shift and we rode that the rest of the game.”
Elmore County added three more touchdowns and a field goal in the first half. CJ Wilkes scored on a 20-yard run, Stephenson found Ashton Evans for a 39-yard touchdown pass, and Murphy scored on a 21-yard run.
Kicker Logan Pack added a 37-yard field goal and Elmore County led, 45-12, at halftime.
Stephenson hit Murphy for another 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Elmore County was able to let its starters rest.
Stephenson finished the night 13 of 17 passing for 298 yards and four touchdowns. He has 11 touchdowns in his last two games.
“He’s getting better every day in practice. His timing is getting better and the timing with receivers is getting better. The receivers are getting better with their routes and they’re understanding. Payton trusts his receivers and gets the ball out on time. He threw some really good passes tonight.”
Murphy had seven catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a rushing touchdown.
The Panthers are in the playoffs for the first time since 2011. Elmore County will hit the road and face Demopolis (8-2) next Friday night.