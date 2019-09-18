After 70 meetings on the football field between Holtville and Elmore County, no team has ever defeated the other in nine consecutive seasons. The Panthers have a chance to do just that when they travel to Boykin-Chapman Field on Friday night for the next chapter in the rivalry series but ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said his team is not focused on the winning streak because there is too much at stake.
“I’m not talking about a streak at all,” Cantrell said. “We have to win a football game. There’s definitely a sense of urgency for us. It’s really do or die this week. We’re 0-2 in (Class 4A Region 2) so the time is now.”
On the other side of the county, Holtville is ready to put an end to the streak and the Bulldogs are using it as motivation. In Holtville coach Jason Franklin’s first two years with the team, Holtville lost a 2-point game and an overtime game, both in Eclectic. Now, Franklin will get a chance to face Elmore County in Holtville for the first time and he is just as excited as the players to hit the field.
“We might have brought it up the first thing in practice,” Franklin said. “We haven’t beat these boys across the county in a long time.”
Elmore County (0-3, 0-2) needs a win to avoid its worst start since 1993 and to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot. Unfortunately for the Panthers, they will have to get it done away from home where they have not won a region game since 2016 (a 49-21 win at Holtville).
“If the sense of urgency isn’t there already, there is something wrong with us,” Cantrell said. “I know they want us bad. They have been waiting on this game for a year because they were right there with us last year. We plan on coming out and competing hard.”
The Panthers have not had a problem with competing so far, holding leads in two of their three losses. A lack of depth was a major issue for Elmore County early in the season but Franklin said he knows the Panthers will be more in shape this week and he expects to get the best effort from them Friday night.
“They are still a good football team,” Franklin said. “They may be the best winless team I have seen in a long time. They have been scrappy and they get after it on the field. We have to do a lot of things really well this week.”
One of the focuses for Elmore County will be on taking care of the ball. The Panthers turned the ball over five teams in the loss to Talladega and Cantrell said that has to be a focus or Holtville will make them pay for it.
“It’s hard to win a football game doing that,” Cantrell said. “It hasn’t been a big issue until last week. Ball security is something we work on on a daily basis. We can get better in every phase of the game but you can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win against a good team.”
Elmore County’s offense provides a little more opportunity for fumbles because of the number of handoffs and pitch plays in a wing-T offense but Cantrell is not using it as an excuse. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs will be facing an offense they have not seen yet and Franklin said it presents a challenge to the defensive front.
“We’re really going to have to play assignment football against them now,” Franklin said. “They have some talent. We have to know where those guys are at all times and do a good job at stopping them.”
Holtville is still unsure of what its offense is going to look like but Franklin said he is “95 percent confident” quarterback Drake Baker will return from his injury. Cantrell said the Panthers will be prepared for either Baker or Braxton Buck to lead the opposing offense but he said the running backs may cause more problems for his defense.
“We’re going to have to attack,” Cantrell said. “They run the ball well and they have installed a few new running plays that we have seen. We have to get our alignment down and make plays.”
This game will mark Holtville’s first home game since the Bulldogs saw their seven-game home winning streak snapped in the loss to Handley. Franklin said the players are eager to get back out on the field to prove themselves in front of the home crowd.
“We have to catch up to the speed of the game and get out to a fast start here at home,” Franklin said. “That’s going to be a big key for us to be successful.”
PREDICTION: Holtville 37, Elmore County 28