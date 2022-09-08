After a dream 3-0 start for the Elmore County Panthers this season, a date with Central Clay County derailed any plans of going 4-0.
The Volunteers defeated the Panthers, 49-21, on Thursday night in a game where nothing went right according to head coach Kyle Caldwell.
“Hats off to them. They brought it and we did not,” Caldwell said. “They whooped us.”
The Panthers received the opening kick and were charging down toward midfield when running back CJ Wilkes put the ball on the ground. The Volunteers picked the ball up and ran it back for a touchdown.
Down 7-0, the Panthers offense did not flinch, driving the length of the field for a touchdown of their own.
Quarterback Payton Stephenson connected with Ryals McNeely on a scramble drill for a wide-open touchdown.
The 7-7 tie was the last time the game was ever close however, as Central Clay County rattled off 28 unanswered points to take the lead at halftime, 35-7.
“We were getting beat across our face on down-blocks,” Caldwell said. “They definitely wanted it more than we did in the first half. You have to win the game at the line of scrimmage and they won it at the line.”
Elmore County managed two scores in the second half, a touchdown pass by Stephenson to Garrett Allen and a Stephenson scramble score.
“We wanted to win the second half,” Caldwell said. “We wanted to clean up the mistakes. We challenged our guys and they responded in the second half. The way we responded was acceptable as a coach, even with a loss.”
Caldwell was proud of the way his senior quarterback led his team, even with the score being what it was. Stephenson fought the entirety of the game, picking up his rushing touchdown with 65 seconds left on the clock.
“He is a fighter, he never wants to give up,” Caldwell said. “The kid has got it. He is showing how to lead by example.”
Able to double its scoring margin in the second half, Caldwell liked how his team responded to first half adversity. Never having had to claw back in a game thus far this season, Caldwell thinks this game can be a learning experience for games to come.
“You can learn from a loss like this, as much so as you can with a win,” Caldwell said. “The kids are hungry and this one hurts. They know they can play better. They will remember this.”
The Panthers get a bye week next to regroup, before traveling to St. Clair County on Friday, September 23.