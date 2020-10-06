After two weeks away from competition, Edgewood was back on the football field Friday night but it was without a key piece of its starting lineup. Three-year starting quarterback Alex Johnson had to sit out the game against Lakeside due to a leg injury, making way for backup Austin Champion to make his first start of the season.
Unfortunately for Lakeside, there was not any drop off for Edgewood’s offense under Champion’s direction. He led six touchdown drives in the first half as the Wildcats ran away with a 42-16 victory.
“It really didn’t (surprise me),” Edgewood coach Chad Michael said. “He had a really good week of prep. He ran the offense really well. He did what he does every day in practice.”
Champion completed 11 of his 15 pass attempts, racking up 189 yards and three first-half touchdowns through the air. He also added 48 yards and a touchdown on five carries, helping him earn the Elmore County Player of the Week honors.
“I definitely surprised myself a little bit with the stats,” Champion said. “We just did what we do at practice. I try to get the ball to my receivers and let them make plays. I thought we could throw the ball on them but maybe not have as much success as we did.”
After leading a touchdown drive in the first 66 seconds of the game, Champion followed it up with his first touchdown pass midway through the opening quarter, connecting with Connor Bailey on a 16-yard pass. Michael said the rest of the offense had confidence in Champion entering the game but the first two drives helped solidify that confidence.
“They see Austin every day in practice,” Michael said. “Austin has a lot of confidence in himself and so does the rest of the team. If he was going to be the guy the rest of the year, he would be fine.”
Champion connected with Carson Peevy and Dawson Owens for another pair of passing touchdowns before finishing off Edgewood’s scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run just four seconds left in the first half.
Although Johnson was out of Friday’s game, Champion credited the starting quarterback for a lot of the team’s success against Lakeside.
“I knew he was injured and I knew I had to step up,” Champion said. “I wasn’t too nervous though and I was confident. I have watched him the last couple of years and I learned a lot from him. He helps me compete at practice and he gives me something to work for.”
Edgewood is set to take on No. 2 Chambers this week and it’s still unclear whether or not Johnson will be available to start. After Champion’s performance against Lakeside, the Wildcats are still confident in their offense with either quarterback in the lineup.
“Alex is a competitor and he wants to be out there,” Michael said. “They both do a great job of competing in practice every day. We have full confidence in both of them.
Whether or not he gets another chance to take the field this season, Champion is still committed with doing whatever he needs to do in a backup role.
“I’m just going to do my best in practice to help the team,” Champion said. “I have to be ready to step whenever they need me.”