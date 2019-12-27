The Elmore County girls basketball team did not enter the county tournament on a high note last week. The Panthers were coming off their worst loss, falling 56-17 to Pike Road, and leading scorer CK Bolton was held to a season-low 3 points and didn’t have a steal for the first time this season.
To make matters worse, Bolton and second leading scorer Kelley Green were both benched in the first quarter of opening round against Tallassee due to a coach’s decision. There were plenty of reasons to doubt the reigning county tournament champions but the Panthers fought back.
Bolton helped Elmore County respond in a big way and she wrapped it up with an MVP performance in the championship against Stanhope Elmore as the Panthers reclaimed the trophy. Bolton scored 11 points in the second half to help erase an eight-point halftime deficit and push her team to a 34-33 victory.
Bolton is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
Elmore County struggled to get its offense going, making just one field goal in the first quarter which gave Stanhope a 20-12 lead. The Panthers used defense to stay close and Bolton was a big part of that, recording three steals and drawing a charge in the first half.
It did not take long for Bolton to flip the switch offensively once the second half began. Elmore County coach Amy Rachel challenged her players at halftime to come out with more energy and Bolton led the charge.
On the second play of the half, Bolton got a steal and a quick layup. She scored or assisted on three buckets in the first two minutes to cut the deficit to just one possession. Stanhope remained in the lead for most of the game but Bolton continued to knock down big shots when the Panthers needed it the most.
With the Mustangs holding a four-point lead early in the final frame, Bolton knocked down her second 3-pointer. Less than four minutes later, Bolton hit another deep shot which started an 8-0 run to give Elmore County its first lead with under a minute to go.
The Panthers never looked back and Bolton helped force one final turnover to secure the victory. She finished with five rebounds and four steals to go along with her game-high 14 points.
Bolton earned MVP honors of the tournament and joined teammate Madison Britt on the all-tournament team. Bolton finished with four points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists while playing just three quarters in the semifinal win over Tallassee.