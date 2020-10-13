It has never been a secret Wetumpka’s offense wants to get the ball in the hands of Brandon Bowman. His ability to make explosive plays was on full display during last week’s trip to Chilton County as Wetumpka coach Tim Perry called Bowman’s number early and often in a variety of ways to help the team put up a season-high 597 yards in the 49-14 win.
“It’s always part of the gameplan to utilize his skills,” Perry said. “We try to be multiple as we can offensively. We’re blessed to have guys like Brandon whose skill sets allow us to use him in so many ways. He gives us some flexibility and we try to take advantage of that.”
Bowman recorded just eight touches in the game but that’s all he needed to account for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Bowman is the Elmore County Player of the Week.
Wetumpka did not waste much time allowing Bowman to get his hands on the ball. On the first play from scrimmage, Bowman got the ball on a reverse before firing the ball downfield to a wide open Rudarius Anthony for a 68-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring.
“I saw it before the play started,” Bowman said. “That’s my play. I know I can throw the football so I like to whenever I get the chance. It feels good.”
Bowman got another chance to throw the ball when he lined up to take the snap in a different formation. Wetumpka has used the formation before this season but instead of taking off on a read option, Bowman found Tavarse Murphy for a 79-yard touchdown pass.
“It’s something we had been working on practice,” Perry said. “We saw early they were playing man coverage and the middle of the field was open. We manipulated our formation and spread the coverage out even more.
Bowman was still the favorite receiver of regular quarterback Robert Rose, recording 43 yards on three catches, but he got to share the wealth through the air with his other teammates in his position group.
“That feels good,” Bowman said. “They’re my brothers and I’m with them all the way… We have playmakers all over the field.”
After losing starting running back Stone Minnifield to an injury, Wetumpka turned to several players to take part in the rushing attack with Bowman included. He had three carries for 35 yards including a 19-yard touchdown which he sprinted untouched into the corner of the end zone with ease.
“He’s very explosive,” Perry said. “He has the ability to accelerate with just a couple of steps. He has great body control and can change directions at a very high speed. And he can be hard to bring down in space because of his quickness. He makes it look easy.”