Following a sophomore season where Wetumpka’s Mya Holt shattered single-season records, her junior season is already off to a record-breaking start.
Holt, who was the 2022 Elmore County Softball Player of the Year, helped lead the Lady Indians to a 7-0 start and a championship win in the 2023 Prattville Lions Classic this weekend.
Across the weekend, Holt hit five home runs, drove in 13 RBIs and earned six wins in the circle. Because of her success, she has been named the Elmore County Player of the Week.
“The thing about Mya is that she’s the same kid she’s always been,” Wetumpka coach Daryl Otwell said. “She shows up every day and works on her craft. She works so hard that I can honestly say I’m not surprised by the numbers she puts up every day on the field.”
Holt ended last season with 16 home runs, which was a single-season school record. As impressive as that was, her first home run of 2023 was also a record-breaker.
With a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning against Spanish Fort, Holt reached 30 career home runs with Wetumpka. She is now in sole possession of that school record.
She wasted no time adding to her record, hitting four more home runs over the next six games to increase her total to 34.
“I joked with her the other day about how great of a sophomore season she had last year, but with as hard as she’s worked this offseason, I told her she’s about to really go off,” Otwell said. “This weekend, I’m not shocked. She’s a special player. She works so hard day in and day out.”
As impressive as her power was, her consistency was equally as important. Holt ended the weekend with a .737 batting average after recording 14 hits in 19 at-bats. She had five home runs, three doubles and six singles. She drove in 13 RBIs and scored seven runs.
She was also the team’s leading pitcher, starting six of the seven games in the circle, and she finished 6-0. She pitched 17 innings over six games and allowed only 11 hits and two earned runs while striking out 24 batters. She walked one. Holt finished the weekend with a 0.824 earned run average.