Logan Pack was on the sideline for most of the fourth quarter during Elmore County’s win over Jemison on Friday night but when the sophomore kicker did get a chance to be on the field, he made sure his impact on the game was clear to anyone watching.
As the Panthers got the ball back late in the game trailing by six points, almost everyone in the stadium could not take their eyes off the field but that was not the case for Pack. He spent that final drive on the sideline warming up because he just knew he was going to get a chance to make a difference in the result of the game.
“I was kicking into the practice net,” Pack said. “I had faith they were about to score. I had full confidence in my teammates. I knew it wasn’t over until the final seconds were off the clock.”
It did not take long for the offense to prove Pack right as Payton Stephenson scored a touchdown to tie the game, setting the stage for Pack to come on to the field. He was already perfect on his previous two extra point attempts and there was very little doubt on the sideline before the kick was taken.
“After we scored, I put the one finger up and didn’t think about it again,” ECHS coach Jordan Cantrell said. “We trust him and he’s earned that.”
The drama did not end there though as there were still 12 seconds on the clock and Jemison was not going to go down easy. On the ensuing kickoff, Pack’s kick found the hands of Jemison all-purpose back James Wright and he quickly found a seam, running into Panther territory and threatening to go the distance.
However, as the last line of defense, Pack stepped up and tackled Wright, a player who has an advantage of 5 inches and 35 pounds over Pack.
“First feeling was relief,” Cantrell said. “And No. 2, it was very exciting. He put everything on the line for that tackle. He wasn’t afraid to make that play.”
Pack said he practices tackling in practice every once in a while but he never expected to be called upon in that situation. He said it was his first tackle in his career.
“I knew if I didn’t stop him right then, he was going to take it back and we would lose,” Pack said. “I knew I had to hit him low for him to go down… It was very important for us. We wanted to show the fans we were able to come out on top.”
Pack was one of the highlights all season in another down year for the Panthers. He became a reliable option at kicker which is a luxury many high school teams do not have.
“We’re very lucky to have him,” Cantrell said. “He didn’t play football last year but we hollered at him this summer… We really needed a kicker and he came out. He works so hard and it paid off the other night.”