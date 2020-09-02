When the football season started, it was still unclear who would be the starting signal caller for Wetumpka. Robert Rose was always in competition to claim the spot but without a full offseason, he was lacking the level of experience needed at the varsity level.
However, it took Rose just one half against Prattville to settle in and Wetumpka saw his potential enough to move him into the starting role for the second game. Rose showed up in a big way, accounting for three touchdowns and 250 yards of offense to lead Wetumpka to a 35-14 victory over Tallassee on Friday.
“We have seen it the last couple of weeks in practice,” Wetumpka coach Tim Perry said. “He did some of it against Prattville but he took a big step (Friday night) as far as his confidence. He showed he has a great football IQ. I thought he managed the offense really well.”
Wetumpka’s offense took big strides in its second game and most of it was due to Rose’s ability in the passing game. He completed just eight passes and threw for 100 yards in the opener but doubled both of those marks against Tallassee.
“We just worked hard at practice all week,” Rose said. “We saw we didn’t do well last week so we came together as a team and we came out hot (Friday night).”
It took Rose one play to build some confidence. After the defense helped him out with a takeaway to set up good field position, Rose found Tavarse Murphy for a 22-yard touchdown pass on the first offensive play.
Rose went on to complete 16 of his 21 pass attempts, racking up 234 yards and throwing two touchdowns. He also added a 7-yard touchdown run to extend Wetumpka’s lead before halftime.
“It was about getting out of my comfort zone,” Rose said. “Coach Perry and I watched film all week and we continued to work.”
Rudarius Anthony was Rose’s favorite target, finishing with five receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown. However, Rose did a good job of spreading out the ball with seven different players recording a reception including five of them with more than one.
“It’s about the way he understands the offense,” Perry said. “He knows how to read the defenders to see which receiver will be his go-to guy. He’s not thinking about who that receiver is; he’s just running the offense and when his read tells him to throw it this particular route, he’ll do that. That’s something you usually see with an experienced quarterback.”
Rose wasn’t perfect on the night as one of his five missed attempts turned into an interception at the goal line. He attempted to squeeze a throw into the corner of the end zone on a bootleg play but Tallassee’s Ziggy Holloway jumped in front of the pass to prevent another touchdown pass in the first quarter.
“I just told him that he doesn’t have to make that throw,” Perry said. “He was able to learn from that and he won’t repeat that mistake. He’s that sharp of a guy. If we teach him something one time, he’s going to remember that.”
After the game, Rose was surprised with his own numbers and he said he’s still going to keep working hard despite the small success. He admitted getting his first win as the starting quarterback felt good but there is a long way to go to accomplish the goals he and the team have set.
“I’m good right now but I have a lot of work on,” Rose said. “This is just my first game. There are a lot of other quarterbacks out there working every day so I have to continue to get better.”