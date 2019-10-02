With time for one final play in regulation, Edgewood turned to Robert Stewart to win the game with a 50-yard field goal at Macon-East. The kick fell just short and the game moved to overtime but Stewart was not going to miss his next opportunity to win the game.
After the Knights scored in the second overtime to go ahead 69-63, Edgewood knew it had an opening to finally finish a long night on the football field. However, the Wildcats found themselves facing a fourth down from the 10-yard line, needing a touchdown to extend the game.
“I could tell some of the players were down but as a team, we didn’t lose hope,” Stewart said. “We knew anything could happen.”
It did not take long to realize those words were true as quarterback Alex Johnson found Stewart, who is the Elmore County Player of the Week, just in front of the end zone before he turned inside the pylon to tie the game with the extra point pending.
“We actually thought Kam Burleson would be the one that was open,” Edgewood coach Darryl Free said. “We adjusted Robert’s route to break off at eight yards to give him a chance if he was the one that was open and that was actually his idea… I’m glad we did it though because he caught it and just barely had enough to room to get inside the pylon.”
Stewart’s role in the final score was not finished yet. His touchdown celebrations were cut short after realizing he had one more job to do to win the game.
“I ran around and said, ‘Let’s go!’ and then it clicked in my mind that I had to kick this extra point,” Stewart said. “Kaleb Varner came up to me for a chest bump and I had to juke him and run around all the players to go get the tee. I wasn’t worried about the touchdown; I was worried about the kick.”
After seeing Macon-East’s kicker get his extra point blocked, there was extra pressure on Stewart for his 10th and final point after touchdown of the game. However, Stewart said the belief his team had in him made it easier.
“I believe I have the best kicker in AISA so that really calmed my nerves a little bit,” Free said. “You watch the snap and you watch the hold and if those two are good, you’re pretty confident Robert is going to put it through.”
Stewart kicked the ball through the uprights for his 16th and final point to give Edgewood a 70-69 victory.
“I think the special part about it was seeing the team come together,” Stewart said. “That game we really became one because we had to lean on each other. And we also did it for the fans and after we worked so hard to see them happy, it just made the celebration better.”
Stewart’s biggest plays came in overtime but his impact in regulation helped get the Wildcats to that point. For the first time this season, Stewart led Edgewood in receiving with seven catches for 158 yards. He also added 28 yards on two carries.
“We lined up in a different formation so it wasn’t designed for him but it was designed to spread the ball around a little bit more,” Free said. “Robert just did a great job of executing his routes and making plays when we needed him to. He really stepped up.”